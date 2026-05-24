Chevrolet Considered Turbo-V6 Corvettes During The Late '70s Gas Crisis

There's only ever been one six-cylinder Corvette, as the original C1 car offered a "Blue Flame" straight-six in its early days. Since then, no Corvette has had fewer (or more) than eight cylinders. However, that doesn't mean GM wasn't any good at making six-pots, even back then. In fact, the blown-six in the Corvette prototype was said to be pretty dang good.

According to Hot Rod magazine back in 1982, the team that tested Chevy's "Proto-Vette" was incredibly impressed. It wasn't just some standard V6 from any other Chevy with a couple of turbos bolted on; the Corvette deserved much more than that. So what it got was a heavily modified 229-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) 90-degree V6 that was bumped to an enormous 262 cubic inches (4.2 liters). It then got pistons from the Corvette's L-82 V8, the camshaft from a heavy-duty Chevy marine V6, and, of course, the turbochargers. The Warner-Ishi RHB-6 turbochargers had their own wastegates and produced a maximum of 9 pounds of boost.

All in, the Corvette's twin-turbo V6 made 270 horsepower with a lower state of tune and seven pounds of boost. But with the full-fat 9 pounds of boost, the V6 made 300 horsepower. For reference, the 350 cubic-inch V8-powered Corvette made 200 horsepower in 1982. Hot Rod claimed that the V6's throttle response was "instant without any lag," and it reached peak boost by just 2,400 rpm. At the time, the magazine declared that the V6 'Vette "runs like a rocket, is quiet, smooth, and very responsive." Sounds great, right? So why didn't GM build it?