Should The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Be Considered A Muscle Car?

Does the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air belong in the same class as early muscle-car legends like the Pontiac GTO, Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt, or the Dodge Charger? Well, the Bel Air is an absolute icon of the auto industry, celebrated for its bold style, innovative features, and strong performance. It was even available with the same Super Turbo-Fire naturally aspirated 283-cubic-inch V8 as that year's Corvette. Backed by Rochester Ramjet mechanical fuel injection, the motor was good for 283 horsepower at a time when making 1 horsepower per cubic inch was no mean feat.

Yet many considered the Bel Air to be a family car, too, complete with an available station wagon body style offering two- or four-door configurations. The two-door Bel Air Nomad wagons represent the rarest Chevy Bel Air variants, with approximately 6,200 built out of a total 1957 production run that exceeded 720,000 units.

Now, this familiar formula we just mentioned — stuffing a hi-po V8 into what was originally a large family-focused ride — is indeed a defining characteristic of a muscle car. Yet that's only part of the picture. Some folks think the muscle-car label should only be applied to cars from American brands, for example. Others insist on the differences between muscle cars and pony cars.

As for the Bel Air, we're going to steal a page from the NFL playbook of the late 1980s and early 1990s. We'll review some of the so-called muscle-car rules and then you make the call – using the poll at the end of this article.