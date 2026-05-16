This Chevy Muscle Car Lost Its Owner A Million Dollars

So what makes a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6 Convertible go for over a million dollars at an auction? First, there aren't many of them. While the exact number of models produced isn't knownChevy never published official production numbers for them — it's thought that fewer than 20 were ever made. That level of scarcity alone was always sure to bring attention from muscle car fans, and Hagerty currently pegs a concours example at a rather appropriate $454,000 today. While that's certainly impressive, it's still a ways off from the figure achieved back in 2006, so clearly other factors are at play here.

Like many of the most expensive cars ever sold at auction, it's this Chevelle's racing history that really earned it the seven-figure sale. In 1970 alone, the Truppi-Kling Chevelle dominated a number of very prestigious events, racking up wins at the NHRA North East Division championship, the 1970 World Finals, and the 1970 Supernationals. At a time when Chryslers were dominating the strip with times in the mid-11-second range, this drop-top Chevy managed to do the quarter-mile in 11.01 seconds, leaving everyone in disbelief.

This impressive performance was thanks to some key upgrades. These upgrades included performance headers, a solid-lifter camshaft pinched from an L88 big-block, an aftermarket torque converter, and 5.14:1 rear-end gears. Couple the model's scarcity with this gaggle of performance parts and the impressive victories it racked up, then throw in two seriously determined bidders, and it's actually quite easy to see how the Chevelle managed to clinch that record-breaking figure.