Chevy Corvette Under Stop Sale Because A Software Glitch Might Not Tell Drivers Their Turn Signals Are Out

We joke that BMWs come from the factory with broken turn signals because so many owners refuse to use them. However, the Chevy Corvette is currently under a stop sale order because of an actual problem with their turn signals. GM Authority reports that 2,886 Corvettes from 2026 and 438 from the 2025 model year are covered under the stop sale order, which is all of the cars currently in dealer inventory.

The issue is faulty software in the Corvette's Rear Brake Light Outage Detection system inside the exterior lighting control module. The Corvette's brake lights serve double duty as turn signals, so this system manages them as well. At least, it's supposed to, but on these 3,324 cars, it fails to send a warning to the driver if the rear turn signals aren't working properly.

This may not seem like a big deal, especially in places like Boston where turn signal use is considered a sign of weakness. However, the federal government thinks it's quite a big deal, so much so that these vehicles are out of compliance with federal laws that require the driver to be notified of a turn signal failure. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued notice 26V213 about the problem, and GM program number N252541250 covers it as well. While the recall isn't on the NHTSA website yet, MotorTrend verified it on GM's recall website by entering a 2026 Corvette VIN.