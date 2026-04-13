The AstroVettes: Why So Many NASA Astronauts Drove Corvettes In The '60s

The story of America's most iconic Corvettes starts with one man, a passion for performance, and $1,500. That man was Alan Shepard — best known otherwise as the first American in space. Long before he claimed that accolade, Shepard purchased a lightly used '53 Corvette from his father-in-law for $1,500, and it was at this moment that the automotive love affair started.

Several years later, when Shepard was chosen to be one of just seven men selected for NASA's awesome Mercury program, he would purchase another used 'Vette – a '57 example this time around. Clearly, he had a thing for America's favorite sports car, and that would make his welcome-home treat all that more special once he returned from space.

Back on Earth, Shepard had befriended famed engineer and father of the Corvette, Zora Arkus-Dontov, who convinced the GM bosses to gift the celebrated astronaut a brand-new 1962 Corvette. A joyous gift for Shepard to receive, but also a powerful publicity opportunity for Chevrolet.

The Corvette connection had only just started, though, and the real explosion of AstroVette-fever wouldn't kick off until Jim Rathmann cooked up a publicity stunt of his own. Rathmann, a former Indy 500 winner who just so happened to operate a Chevy dealership near Cape Canaveral — the Apollo 13 launch site – devised a scheme in which astronauts could lease a brand-new Chevy of their choosing for just $1 each year. Volkswagen tried to join in on the 1969 Apollo fever too, although its campaign never really had the same effect. Plenty of astronauts took Rathmann up on his offer, choosing Corvettes over Impalas or anything else.