GM's LS7 V8: The Corvette Engine That Defied Small-Block Limits

In the history of Chevrolet V-8s, the 427-cubic-inch displacement has always belonged to the big-block — the kind of engine that defined factory muscle in the late 1960s and sat on an entirely different architecture from the compact small-block family. However, when General Motors built the LS7 in the early 2000s – the biggest small-block V-8 ever – it quietly redefined what this engine platform could be.

The LS7 is a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter (427-cubic-inch) V-8 hand-built on GM's Gen IV small-block architecture and sharing its basic DNA with the family of compact, lightweight V-8s that GM has been refining since 1955. Built between 2006 and 2015, the it served as the standard engine in the C6 Corvette Z06 and the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28.

The LS7 pushes out 505 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque in the C6 Corvette Z06 and 481 lb-ft in the Camaro Z/28 — and it does so in a package compact and light enough to fit inside an aluminum-framed sports car. The name carries history, too: it was previously used for a high-performance 454-cubic-inch big-block intended for General Motors' sporty cars in the 1970s — a version that sadly never made production. The modern LS7 finally delivered on that promise, hailed by many as one of the best GM engines ever built.