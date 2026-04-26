GM Used A Sticker To 'Fix' Minivan Doors That Whacked Peoples' Heads

The minivan was a revolutionary concept in the 1980s when Dodge and Plymouth first introduced the Caravan and Voyager, respectively. There were some earlier minivan-esque vehicles produced before the Chrysler minivans like the Stout Scarab and Volkswagen Transporter, but the Chrysler products were the first front-engine, front-drive minivans to become true sales successes.

Competitors didn't know how to dethrone them, so they went for radical designs like the egg-shaped Toyota Previa and General Motors' Dustbuster vans. And while they looked a lot more exciting than Chrysler's offerings, those looks came with compromises — compromises like front doors that were known to smack people in the face. But don't worry, The General had a simple way to fix that potentially dangerous annoyance: a warning sticker.

Doesn't that make you feel safer? Knowing there's a sticker to remind you that your car's door is liable to give you the ol' Will Smith "keep my wife's name out of your mouth" treatment? Classic GM.