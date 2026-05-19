Why These 454 Big Block Corvettes Are Worth Ridiculous Money

Not every Corvette generation is widely sought after, but those with the 454 big-block V-8 are particularly special. This remains the biggest-displacement engine Chevy ever put in a muscle car, and aside from Corvettes, it also powered Chevelles, El Caminos, and Monte Carlos.

That said, Corvette fans typically don't find the down-tuned LS4 versions of the 454 — rated between 210 and 275 horsepower — all that interesting. 390-hp LS5 Corvettes naturally command a premium, while the race-spec 425-hp LS6 models remain the crowd favorites. These featured a new aluminum intake, solid lifters, higher compression, and a Holley carburetor, pushing power to 450 hp in the 1970 Chevelle and El Camino SS 454s. When the Corvette finally got the engine in 1971, it was down on power due to lower compression, but it came with new aluminum heads that saved 55 lbs.

Perhaps more importantly, Chevy only churned out 188 LS6 Corvettes for the 1971 model year, which explains why these generally carry a premium on the used market. However, if we're talking the most expensive 454 Corvettes — examples with the ZR2 package are hard to beat.