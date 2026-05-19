Why These 454 Big Block Corvettes Are Worth Ridiculous Money
Not every Corvette generation is widely sought after, but those with the 454 big-block V-8 are particularly special. This remains the biggest-displacement engine Chevy ever put in a muscle car, and aside from Corvettes, it also powered Chevelles, El Caminos, and Monte Carlos.
That said, Corvette fans typically don't find the down-tuned LS4 versions of the 454 — rated between 210 and 275 horsepower — all that interesting. 390-hp LS5 Corvettes naturally command a premium, while the race-spec 425-hp LS6 models remain the crowd favorites. These featured a new aluminum intake, solid lifters, higher compression, and a Holley carburetor, pushing power to 450 hp in the 1970 Chevelle and El Camino SS 454s. When the Corvette finally got the engine in 1971, it was down on power due to lower compression, but it came with new aluminum heads that saved 55 lbs.
Perhaps more importantly, Chevy only churned out 188 LS6 Corvettes for the 1971 model year, which explains why these generally carry a premium on the used market. However, if we're talking the most expensive 454 Corvettes — examples with the ZR2 package are hard to beat.
What makes the C3 Corvette ZR2 so special?
Sold only for the 1971 model year, the C3 ZR2 is easily one of the rarest Corvettes ever made. While Corvettes with the race-bred L88 427 V-8 are quite the rare find, the 1971 ZR2 dwarfs them by comparison. Just 12 units were ever made, and six are currently believed to exist. Given their exclusivity, if one of these ZR2s ever changes hands, it's usually for top money. According to Hagerty, a C3 ZR2 has an average price of just under $400,000. Mecum, however, auctioned off a 1971 ZR2 Convertible for $785,000 not too long ago — one of only two examples in existence.
So what makes these ZR2s so special? Aside from being ridiculously rare, these were easily among the best big-block Corvettes when it comes to handling. The ZR2 package introduced a host of performance upgrades. You got larger anti-sway bars, a high-performance aluminum radiator, and heavy-duty J56 brakes and F41 suspension for the front and rear.
On the drivetrain side of things, a Muncie M-22 close-ratio manual transmission was on offer, along with a twin-disc clutch. The ZR2 was so focused on performance that it didn't even come with air conditioning or even a radio. It also happened to be the last high-compression big-block Corvette the brand produced before the Malaise era watered things down.