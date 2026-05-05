Lingenfelter Once Transformed A Suburban Into A 9.9-Liter V8 Super SUV At GMC's Behest

According to Tedward, who drove a Chevy version of the Lingenfelter Suburban last year, "This genuinely feels like it was built by Chevrolet in the factory." From behind the wheel, the Lingenfelter Suburban must be a surreal experience. Sitting high up, like you would in any big 2500-series SUV, you don't expect such raw and impressive acceleration to be paired with such functionality. Yet, for all its modifications, it remains a Suburban through and through. You could still fit seven people in it, you could still go to Home Depot and fill the back with plywood. It was the ultimate sleeper SUV when it was built, and could probably be among your list of favorite sleeper cars today.

So why don't we see many of these today? Probably because the cost for this transformation was very high. The conversion alone cost around $38,000 back in the 1990s (that's about $85,000 in 2026 money), and that's significantly higher than the price of a new Suburban 2500 back then, without including the price of the SUV itself. For a high-performance SUV like that today, you'll pay top dollar. The Cadillac Escalade V, for example, starts at over $170,000 — and it only shaves 0.2 seconds off the Lingenfelter's zero-to-60 time.