The Most And Least Expensive Cars From These 6 Automakers

If you've been paying attention, you will have noticed that automakers don't really build cars for every tax bracket anymore. If you're not at least upper-middle class, you probably can't afford a new car. It's way easier for a company to make profit margins selling those higher-priced cars, so they don't even bother building high-volume, low-margin compacts anymore. It's a shame, but it's kind of the way free-market capitalism works, right?

I saw a tweet this week that made me think about the disappearing bottom end of the market, and the growing disparity between least- and most-expensive cars. Manufacturers who used to build stuff for the everyman are now building low-volume cars for the same couple of hundred collectors who buy all of this stuff. At what point are they no longer building cars and instead building value stores for the ultra-wealthy? I would be surprised if anyone who bought a Ford Mustang GTD actually drove it anywhere instead of sitting on a low-mile car to sell at auction in a few years for a massive profit.

In honor of this trend, it's time to look at a few automakers with wide disparities in their lineups. While most of the cars under $25,000 have been killed off, there are still a few out there, but there are so many more cars available over $100,000 that it's bordering on ludicrous. Let's take a look at a few automakers that used to be the kind of company to build millions of cars a year for normies, and throw in a couple of higher-end automakers to see what their price range is like as well, for giggles.