11 Supercars With Mind-Boggling Torque Specs

The supercar world has recently descended into glorious madness. On one hand, you have the naturally aspirated models that refuse to follow recent trends. On the other, you have the electrified monsters that compete for the highest horsepower figures in their respective categories. Even American automakers have amped up the game quite significantly in the last few years.

But, of course, it's the advanced turbocharged and electrified supercars that will boast the highest power and torque figures. Electric motors produce a lot of instantaneous torque, and turbocharged engines are also usually more torquey. So, expect to mostly see supercars with that exact combo in our list of supercars with mind-boggling torque specs.

A quick note before we continue — for the most part, we've excluded hypercars from this list. Yes, they have the highest horsepower and torque figures, but they also cost millions and are produced in limited quantities. This article will focus only on supercars that are relatively easy to get to — assuming you have the budget, of course. Yes, we'll also list prices with destination fees included.