Buick Might Finally Make Good On Its Concepts With New RWD Sedan Based On Next-Gen Camaro

There hasn't been a rear-wheel-drive Buick car since the 1996 Roadmaster wagon, and the last time we got a Buick sedan in the U.S. was the Regal, which was discontinued in 2020. That car was essentially a rebadge job of the Opel Insignia liftback, and while we did get a sporty GS model, its front-wheel-drive platform didn't have the performance that some Buick fans really hoped for. This new model should be a much more credible entry in the still-popular compact luxury sedan segment, going up against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Infiniti's next-gen Q50. The existence of cheap models such as the Envista and Encore GX crossovers means Buick won't have to worry about going after entry-level buyers.

Buick

Buick does have a few current models we can look to for an idea of what the automaker might be cooking up. Buick offers four different sedans in China, including that final Regal generation still, and the most interesting of them is the Electra L7. Based on a rear-drive platform, the Electra L7 (pictured above) is offered with fully electric or range-extender powertrains, the latter using a small turbo-four engine. It looks really good, too. I'm sure the Alpha 2-2 Buick will be designed for American tastes, but I do like the design language Buick is already working with. We've also seen a bunch of Buick sedan concepts recently, like the Electra GS and Electra Orbit concepts last year, both of which are admittedly much larger than this new model will likely be. But that Orbit show car (below) was especially spectacular, with a jet-era design that would look amazing scaled-down on a sportier car.

Buick

And who knows, maybe this new Buick sedan will be so popular and cool that Buick decides to make a coupe version of it. Chevy will already have that new Camaro, after all, so it wouldn't be that hard. (I bet Chevy will finally be doing a Camaro sedan, too.) Then all of you who were begging Buick to build the Avista can put your money where your mouth is.