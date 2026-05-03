When Talking About Corvettes, Is It Stingray Or Sting Ray?

From the modest 150-horsepower Blue Flame-powered C1 to the insanely quick 1,250-hp Corvette ZR1X, America's iconic sports car nameplate has come a long way during its 70-year-plus history. Equally worthy of cherishing is the Stingray moniker, which has adorned several Corvettes since the early 1960s. However, it wasn't always spelled as a single word. In fact, C2-generation Corvettes (and even some C3s) were marketed as "Sting Ray" rather than "Stingray," the latter being the standard in modern Corvette lingo. So yes, both are valid.

It was in 1963 that the "Sting Ray" script first became part of a production Corvette. While no one disputes the C2s, certain C3 model years can cause some confusion. According to Hagerty, when the C3 came out in 1968, brochures were seen marketing the Corvette as the Sting Ray (two words), but for 1969, GM began using the Stingray script on the C3's fenders as a single word. It's worth pointing out that the '68 model did not have either of those emblems, which could be the reason behind the confusion. Technically, though, a '68 C3 isn't a "Stingray" but more precisely a "Sting Ray," going by the marketing blurb. The Stingray moniker (single word) was retired in 1976, only to return years later in the C7 generation. While the C8 Corvette ditched the front-engined layout for a mid-engined setup, it carried on with the Stingray naming scheme, albeit with an exotic outer shell.