Toyota Tacoma Vs Chevy Colorado: Which 2021 Midsized Pickup Depreciated Faster?
The midsize pickup segment is booming. According to sales figures compiled from manufacturer reports by The Fast Lane Truck, sales jumped by a significant 24.4% in 2025. Notably, the data proves that the current-generation Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado are the two best-selling models in the midsize pickup segment, with 274,638 and 107,867 sales in 2025, respectively.
The appeal is clear, as these models provide a great balance between capability and price. But with the cost-of-living crisis still affecting people's budgets, you may be considering getting a used truck to capitalize on depreciation and save money over the equivalent brand-new model. With this in mind, we explored the 2021 Tacoma and Chevy Colorado to see how the two trucks' values stack up after five years on the used market. Based on our findings, the Colorado depreciated more rapidly compared to the Tacoma, which should not come as a surprise to Toyota aficionados, considering the Tacoma has a reputation for great resale value.
The Colorado has respectable depreciation, but the Tacoma fared best
According to data from CarEdge, the 2021 Colorado depreciated the fastest out of the two midsize pickups, losing around 43% in its first five years of ownership. However, when we used Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) price data, our calculations show that the Chevy Colorado's depreciation isn't as punishing as the CarEdge figures suggest, even if it's still higher than the Toyota Tacoma's.
The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado's Crew Cab variants depreciated the least over the first five years, dropping by a more respectable 35.9% based on a starting price of $28,470 and the current average resale value of $18,250. Meanwhile, the Colorado Extended Cab, originally priced from $26,570, lost 38% of its original value, which translates into an average resale price of $16,450 according to the site.
By contrast, the 2021 Toyota Tacoma depreciation sits at just 21%, according to CarEdge. Looking at KBB's pricing data, the Tacoma's Double Cab variants retained more of their value, declining by 17% from the $34,049 buyers paid for the entry-level models in 2021. That leaves owners with a resale value of $28,100. As for the Tacoma Access Cab, it's said to have depreciated by approximately 28%, given its $27,784 starting price and current resale value of $20,100.
The pace of the Chevy Colorado depreciation is reducing
Don't expect the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado to continue to shed the highest percentage of its value, however. KBB's depreciation data indicates that most of the damage is done, as we seem to be at the stage where age-related value loss is minimal. To that end, the Colorado Crew Cab is projected to lose less of its remaining value from here on out compared to the Tacoma Double Cab.
Between now and 2028, KBB expects the market to knock $4,878 (around 28%) off the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab's $18,250 resale price, leaving owners with a retained value of $13,372. This is almost an identical drop in value to the Colorado Extended Cab Models, which KBB is suggesting will shed $4,397 (around 27%) of its current $16,450 used price by the same point.
As for the Toyota Tacoma, KBB estimates show that the Double Cab will depreciate another $8,843 (around 31%) from its current average resale price of $28,100, which converts to a resale value of $19,257 by 2028 . If you own a Tacoma Access Cab, expect it to lose $6,337 from its current resale value of $20,100. That's a fall of around 32%. Obviously, these numbers won't line up exactly with what you'll get back for your specific model when it comes time to sell it on, as factors such as mileage, condition, service history, demand, etc., will all come into play. But they help illustrate where the market stands today.