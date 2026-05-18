Toyota Tacoma Vs Chevy Colorado: Which 2021 Midsized Pickup Depreciated Faster?

Don't expect the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado to continue to shed the highest percentage of its value, however. KBB's depreciation data indicates that most of the damage is done, as we seem to be at the stage where age-related value loss is minimal. To that end, the Colorado Crew Cab is projected to lose less of its remaining value from here on out compared to the Tacoma Double Cab.

Between now and 2028, KBB expects the market to knock $4,878 (around 28%) off the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab's $18,250 resale price, leaving owners with a retained value of $13,372. This is almost an identical drop in value to the Colorado Extended Cab Models, which KBB is suggesting will shed $4,397 (around 27%) of its current $16,450 used price by the same point.

As for the Toyota Tacoma, KBB estimates show that the Double Cab will depreciate another $8,843 (around 31%) from its current average resale price of $28,100, which converts to a resale value of $19,257 by 2028 . If you own a Tacoma Access Cab, expect it to lose $6,337 from its current resale value of $20,100. That's a fall of around 32%. Obviously, these numbers won't line up exactly with what you'll get back for your specific model when it comes time to sell it on, as factors such as mileage, condition, service history, demand, etc., will all come into play. But they help illustrate where the market stands today.