What's Included In The C8 Corvette's Z51 Package?
The 2026 Chevy C8 Corvette lineup includes the Stingray, the more potent Z06, ZR1, the amazingly quick ZR1X, and the E-Ray hybrid. However, only the Stingray (in coupe and convertible body styles) is available with the Z51 performance package. First introduced for the C4 Corvette in 1984, the Z51 handling package was praised for its quick dashes, reduced cornering body roll (stiffer suspension, larger sway bars), increased grip (wider wheels and stickier tires), and more responsive steering. However, it was also attacked for an excessively stiff and unforgiving ride on regular roads. Over the past 40-plus years, the performance package has evolved into a more comprehensive track-ready suite.
For 2026, the Z51 package costs $6,345. The option includes bespoke Brembo brakes, updated sportier suspension, a more aggressive exhaust system, an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), a performance rear axle ratio, and a heavier-duty cooling for racetrack conditions. This package also includes a Z51-specific front-splitter and rear spoiler, along with grippier Michelin Pilot Sport 4S run-flat summer tires on 19-inch front or wider 20-inch rear wheels.
The Z51 means a quicker, stronger, and track-ready C8 Corvette
We find it tricky to refer to the Stingray 1LT as the "base" model, since there's nothing basic about it, what with a 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V8, a mechanical limited-slip differential, eight-way power leather seats, and essential modern car amenities like navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 12.7-inch touchscreen. Meanwhile, the 2LT adds more niceties like heated and ventilated seats (with memory settings), a heated tiller, blind-spot warning, and a head-up display. The 3LT includes a custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and doors, sueded microfiber upper interior trim, and GT2 seats with Napa leather. However, opting for the Z51 performance package unleashes the track-focused potential of the C8 Corvette Stingray, no matter the trim level.
For instance, the Z51 suspension package includes threaded spring seats that drivers can manually adjust to raise or lower the car for on-track or standard road driving. The Brembo brake package includes four-piston front calipers with 13.6-inch discs and rear monobloc calipers gripping 13.8-inch rotors, along with Z51 logos on the front brake calipers so everyone knows it's the real deal. In addition, the Z51 exhaust package adds horsepower. With it, the C8 Corvette Stingray produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (up from 490 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque).
Early Z51 Corvettes were too stiff for comfort - how things have changed
Back when Chevrolet introduced the Z51 performance handling package, it was a a $470 option, which included Bilstein shock absorbers, stiffer springs, thicker sway bars, and heavy-duty cooling hardware, complemented by P255/50VR-16 Goodyear Eagle GT tires. The result was a C4 Corvette that registered 0.95g of lateral grip on the skid pad, but this newfound agility came at the expense of an overly stiff ride.
Chevy heard the calls of Z51 Corvette drivers and their sore backs, so the automaker adjusted suspension and tuning for the 1985 model to make it a comfier daily driver, namely through new softening spring and shocks rates. The Z51 package was continuously offered as an option in the C5 and C6 Corvette, but it was phased by Chevrolet in 2010 to make room for the Corvette Grand Sport. The Grand Sport is making a comeback for the 2027 model year, and it's aiming to be the C8 Corvette model that delivers more fun without breaking the bank.
The Z51 package reappeared in 2014 for the C7 Corvette with upgrades that included optional magnetic ride control, dry sump lubrication, and enhanced cooling systems for the transmission and limited-slip differential. The updated package also featured updated brakes and staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels.