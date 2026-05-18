What's Included In The C8 Corvette's Z51 Package?

The 2026 Chevy C8 Corvette lineup includes the Stingray, the more potent Z06, ZR1, the amazingly quick ZR1X, and the E-Ray hybrid. However, only the Stingray (in coupe and convertible body styles) is available with the Z51 performance package. First introduced for the C4 Corvette in 1984, the Z51 handling package was praised for its quick dashes, reduced cornering body roll (stiffer suspension, larger sway bars), increased grip (wider wheels and stickier tires), and more responsive steering. However, it was also attacked for an excessively stiff and unforgiving ride on regular roads. Over the past 40-plus years, the performance package has evolved into a more comprehensive track-ready suite.

For 2026, the Z51 package costs $6,345. The option includes bespoke Brembo brakes, updated sportier suspension, a more aggressive exhaust system, an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), a performance rear axle ratio, and a heavier-duty cooling for racetrack conditions. This package also includes a Z51-specific front-splitter and rear spoiler, along with grippier Michelin Pilot Sport 4S run-flat summer tires on 19-inch front or wider 20-inch rear wheels.