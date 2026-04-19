Did GM Screw Up By Not Making Corvette Its Own Brand?

We all have brands we prefer. And the most enduring brands seem to tiptoe between being true to what people expect of them and being shapeshifters that evolve to reflect changing times, ideas, and cultural ideals. Sometimes, the lines between brand and product blur, and a product forges its own iconic identity. Like the Chevrolet Corvette.

With all due deference to Mopar Muscle and Ford's storied Mustang and GT supercar, the Corvette is America's Sports Car. Rare Chevy Corvettes can fetch millions. Corvette — or simply 'Vette — is a one-word household name, like Beyoncé or Ichiro, and the automotive paparazzi love to speculate on what it will do next. The mid-engine 1986 Corvette Indy concept supposedly previewed the fifth-generation model. The 1990 CERV III Corvette prototype kept that rumor mill humming, until it didn't.

The mid-engine 'Vette finally arrived in 2020. Then came the May 2023 issue of Car and Driver, which delivered heightened whispers from GM of an alternate galaxy orbiting a Corvette sun. There was highly anticipated ZR-1 and Zora news, plus renderings of an upcoming 2025 Corvette SUV. Starting at around $60,000, it would have power trains to challenge Porsche's Cayenne and Macan. Also, there would be a four–door coupe. And they were to be EVs. They'd all be part of a new Chevy performance sub-brand called ... Corvette.

Didn't happen. And GM's Mark Reuss subtly put the kibosh on the idea in 2025 while chatting with Jay Leno. So: did GM screw up? Should Corvette be its own brand? Tell us in the poll and comments below.