Why Even The Corvette Had Such Pitiful Horsepower In 1975

Following 1970's Clean Air Act and the oil crisis of 1973-'74, U.S. automakers were struggling with engine performance. And in 1975, arguably the worst iteration of the iconic Chevy Corvette came along, with the base model only pushing out 165 horsepower, despite being a V8. This translated to a quarter mile just over 16 seconds.

Why was this particular Corvette such a disappointment? The 1955 C1 Corvette, released two decades prior, featured a V8 that outperformed the '75 model, putting out an extra 30 horsepower. Looking at other comparisons, the 1975 Pontiac Trans Am (standard configuration) offered a 400-cubic inch V8, making 185 horses, 20 more than the base Corvette, GM's legendary sports car.

It doesn't help that prior to releasing its 1975 lineup, General Motors raised prices 9.5%, meaning drivers were getting less performance for more money. In addition, Zora Arkus-Duntov, one of the men behind the Corvette and someone intent on adding performance power, had been increasingly butting heads with GM, culminated in his mandatory retirement in early 1975. Arkus-Duntov was pushing for a mid-engine version of the Corvette, which was rejected at the time but would later come to fruition.

Across the industry, the first power sacrifice came in the form of compulsory catalytic converters, which greatly reduced airflow. In addition, cars switched from leaded to unleaded fuel, as lead was found to damage the catalytic converters, mandates required lower amounts of it, and more gas stations began carrying unleaded. Chevy also reduced the 350's compression ratio, further reducing power. Still, while the '75 Corvette was underpowered, it wasn't the only model suffering a performance pinch.