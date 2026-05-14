"His Airness" Michael Jordan's 1993 ZR-1 Is Going To The Corvette Museum

Let's say, hypothetically, that you've worked your butt off and become the greatest player that the sport of basketball has ever seen. You have redefined athlete endorsements and become one of the most famous faces on the planet, becoming a very wealthy person in the process. What kind of car would you buy to celebrate your team's third title in three years? Would it be a 1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1? Because that's exactly what Michael Jordan bought. This gorgeous Ruby Red 40th Anniversary model with matching leather interior once belonged to the balling legend, and now it's on display as part of the National Corvette Museum's exhibition Pop Culture and Corvette: An American Love Affair.

Like Jordan, the ZR-1 was a show of force in 1993, with Chevrolet proving that it could still build performance cars that beat the entire world. With help from Lotus and Mercury Marine, the extra-wide ZR-1's LT5 engine made an incredibly impressive 405 horsepower that year. Because the Corvette began its journey in 1953, Chevrolet built a limited number of 40th Anniversary (option RPO Z25) edition examples, each painted and stitched in the fetching metallic merlot red. While this Ruby Red isn't quite a match for the Chicago Bulls red, I'm willing to give MJ a pass.

The Jordan Air Force ZR-1 is now featured in a place of honor within the National Corvette Museum's iconic Skydome feature. I think this car is the one that really set Chevrolet and the Corvette performance team on the path that led to the current world-beating ZR1X and its 1,250 horsepower hybrid powertrain. Without this thirst for American speed and power, and the innovative engine powering the original ZR-1, perhaps Corvette would have ridden off into the sunset by now instead of whooping up on Ferraris—unequivocally the Larry Bird 1992 Celtics of cars.