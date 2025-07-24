Explore Rivian's Electric Vehicles, Fit For Any Adventure
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2025, there are a lot of electric pickup trucks on the market. Some are tailor-made for contractors and people in the trades, some are luxury trucks for showing off, and others are statement pieces.
Rivian makes trucks and SUVs that are "ready for every adventure," as the automaker puts it. In an effort to preserve the planet for future generations, they're built with sustainability in mind. For almost all your adventures ahead, there's an ideal vehicle for you from Rivian.
As it stands, Rivian's lineup consists of two models geared toward everyday consumers. That might not seem like you have a lot of choice in the matter, but it's actually a lot more varied than you might initially think. The lineup consists of both R1S and R1T. Rivian R1T is a flexible pickup made for going on adventures with all of your gear, be it fishing poles, kayaks, tents, a portable espresso machine, camera gear, or whatever else you can fit in the bed. In comparison, Rivian R1S is the brand's SUV meant for carrying all of your gear, along with your friends, kids, pets, and more stuff. Before you purchase, demo drive a Rivian EV to experience the difference.
Rivian's adventure truck, R1T
Starting with R1T, this vehicle does all the truck stuff you could ever want. The front trunk gives you even more storage space. Additionally, it has a Gear Tunnel that allows you to store longer gear in a tunnel behind the cab. Since the electric motors sit lower and are more compact than a more conventional internal combustion engine, there is more storage space in the actual frame of the vehicle.
Specs-wise, R1T comes in a few different flavors. The Dual-Motor Standard R1T throws down 533 horsepower and has an EPA estimated range of 270 miles from its battery. Going down the lineup, R1T Dual beefs it up a bit with an EPA estimated range of 329 miles. It makes 665 horsepower for good measure. As the name would suggest, the R1T Tri ratchets the drivetrain up to three motors for a fairly astonishing 850 horsepower. It's still surprisingly efficient with an EPA estimated range of 371 miles.
Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. All range estimates are based on a configuration with 22" road wheels and tires. Official EPA values are noted — some range estimates are preliminary estimates based on the EPA test cycle and are not official EPA values. The EPA estimates range through a series of standardized lab tests that mimic real world conditions. Factors including tires, drive modes, HVAC settings and accessories can all have an impact on range.
The family-hauler EV, R1S
R1S SUV's variations are fairly similar. R1S Dual Standard makes the same horsepower as R1T Dual Standard at 533 horsepower and achieves the same EPA estimated range at 270 miles. R1S Dual sits at a standard 329 miles of EPA estimated range. The R1S Tri is an SUV with a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds. That statement alone sells the vehicle to a certain demographic of speed freaks. It has an EPA estimated range of 371 miles.
It's a seven-seater SUV with a spacious trunk, meaning you can easily carry around the whole family and a gaggle of pets. Furthermore, R1S has many safety features, 11 high-resolution cameras, and 38 sensors.
While R1T is the beefier option when it comes to towing, R1S is no slouch either. It has a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, right in line with other similar-sized SUVs. The small amount you might lose in towing capacity you gain in versatility with the extra seating.
Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. All range estimates are based on a configuration with 22" road wheels and tires. Official EPA values are noted — some range estimates are preliminary estimates based on the EPA test cycle and are not official EPA values. The EPA estimates range through a series of standardized lab tests that mimic real world conditions. Factors including tires, drive modes, HVAC settings and accessories can all have an impact on range.
Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. Timing for 0-60 mph are based on configuration with 22" road wheels and tires and requires use of Launch mode. Launch mode should not be used on public roads.
Get yourself a Rivian for adventure
But wait, there's more. The wizards at Rivian decided to add a fourth motor to R1S and R1T and call it Quad. R1T and R1S Quad make 1,025 horsepower, because why not? R1T has a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, which is quicker than a number of supercars. R1S has a time of 2.6 seconds. Yet, despite all that fairly unhinged power, both have an EPA estimated range of 374 miles. You can have your electrified adventure-mobile cake and eat it, too.
Rivians don't just come out of nowhere. Rivian vehicles are obsessively engineered in the United States at Rivian's headquarters in California and assembled at Rivian's 3.3 million (yes million) square foot factory in Normal, Illinois (it'd be a stretch calling anything that Rivian makes "normal"). Rivian vehicles bridge the gap between an efficient yet still fun daily driver. Whether you choose R1S or R1T, you'll get a truck or SUV that's ready whenever you want to leave the pavement.
Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. Timing for 0-60 mph are based on configuration with 22" road wheels and tires and requires use of Launch mode. Launch mode should not be used on public roads.