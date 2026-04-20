At $42,500, Is This 2021 Karma Revero GT A Reborn Bargain?

Both the term Karma and the concept of reincarnation have their origins in Eastern religion. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Revero is a reborn Fisker Karma, and we're going to decide just exactly how its price determines its destiny.

Having been kind of curious of late on the matter, we asked what you all are doing to deal with rising fuel prices. Your answers ranged from driving less to simply ignoring the problem and, like all your money, hoping it just goes away. Under no circumstances, it seems, would any of you face the challenge of rising fuel costs and potential shortages with physical effort.

That aversion to exertion meant that the fully enclosed recumbent E-trike we looked at last Friday was a non-starter from the get-go. And that wasn't just because it would take some effort on the pedals to get it going. An $8,000 price tag only added insult to sweaty injury, as the trike took a tumble in a towering 87% 'No Dice' loss.