Usually, mid-cycle refreshes are a fairly subdued affair. A nip here, a tuck there. Maybe there's a new wheel option on the outside and a few different color options on the inside, and some nicer convenience features, but that's about it. That is very much not the case with the recently revealed 2027 BMW 7 Series. Inside and out, the large executive sedan got a major overhaul (BMW's most extensive ever, it says), bringing it perfectly in line with BMW's Neue Klasse design language and interior technology suite.

This is far from the first time an automaker has attempted to graft a new design language onto an old car, but I'm struggling to think of an example where the execution has been cleaner. What BMW's designers pulled off here is pretty damn impressive, because the refreshed 7 Series looks like it was always meant to wear the Neue Klasse design elements. Hell, I'd even argue it looks better than the car it replaces. Inside, front occupants are treated to a dashboard like the ones in the iX3 crossover and i3 sedan, but elevated and enhanced. There's a seamless incorporation of the Panoramic Vision display, 17.9-inch center infotainment rhombus, and BMW's first passenger display; the screens look like they were always meant to be inside this car.

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Contextualizing just how impressive this feat is, all you've gotta do is look at BMW's cross-country rival, Mercedes-Benz. It also gave its flagship sedan, the S-Class, a mid-cycle refresh for 2027. However, unlike BMW, its refresh was far more minimalistic in its design scope, and it leans on older tech like the Superscreen, rather than fitting it with the latest and greatest it has to offer, like the GLC's seamless Hyperscreen.

To find out why BMW decided to go all-out for the 7 Series' facelift, I spoke with Maximilian Missoni, BMW's Vice President of Design, and Maximilian Huber, Product Manager for the new 7 Series. Simply put, I was MaximilianMaxxing at the big sedan's reveal at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.