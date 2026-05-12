Forget About High Gas Prices With These 4 Cheap EV Lease Deals In May

Hello, dear reader, how are you doing? Bad? Yeah, it's rough out there. But hey, at least gas prices are approaching record highs! Oh no wait, that's bad too. Well, in a rare moment of good news, though EV lease deals are still not quite as enticing as they were in the good old days, when we still had a federal tax incentive, there are still some pretty good deals to be had.

Our friends over at Cars Direct analyzed lease deals on electric vehicles from regions across the United States and found four of the best, for the 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning, 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6, 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the 2026 Tesla Model 3. As you may have noticed, most of these deals are on 2025 model-year cars, so it's clear that carmakers are eager to get these older, and in two cases discontinued models, off of their respective lots.

As with all leases, there is a lot of fine print involved, including regional deals that may not be available in your area. Check out Cars Direct for more information, but these are the four cheapest EV lease deals in the country for the month of May.