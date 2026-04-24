Wedgetastic Hyundai Ioniq V Sedan Is Designed For China, But Will Influence Future Hyundais We Get
Just two weeks ago, Hyundai revealed two concept cars that were created with China in mind: the Earth SUV and Venus sedan. I'm not exactly sure why Hyundai bothered showing off the Venus, as in what may be the fastest concept-to-production turnaround ever, it just revealed the production version of the sedan at Auto China in Beijing. Now called Ioniq V, it looks really damn close to the concept (clearly it was designed after the production car was done), and it shows that Hyundai is really damn serious about expanding in the Chinese market.
The Ioniq V is one of 20 new models that Hyundai will introduce in China over the next five years in partnership with BAIC Group, including both fully electric models like the Ioniq V as well as range-extender plug-in hybrids, with the goal of 500,000 sales per year. While we won't get the Ioniq V in the U.S., its design and technology will influence future Hyundais. In the car's announcement, CEO José Muñoz said "This is the most committed, the most ambitious, and the most exciting chapter we have ever written in this market. China is where the future of mobility is being defined, and Hyundai intends to help define it, In China, For China, and ultimately, for the world."
Sized like an Ioniq 6
Hyundai's closest analogue to the Ioniq V is the Ioniq 6, but while that streamliner sedan has a fish-like shape, the Ioniq V is as wedgy as some of your favorite supercars. The China-specific design language is called "The Origin," aiming to deliver "a 'Best in First Impression' statement," and it is quite striking. Its profile appears to be one continuous line from nose to tail, and it looks unlike anything else we've seen from Hyundai. There's a lot of interesting creases and surfacing details, and features like frameless doors and flush glass enhance the look. The "edge lighting" motif will be seen on upcoming global Hyundais like the next-gen Tucson and Elantra, and surely some of the other shapes and details will spread across other models.
The rear end is a totally new look for the brand as well, with one ultra-thin taillight spanning the kammback-like tail. Hyundai hasn't said how aerodynamic the Ioniq V is, but we know that it's almost two inches longer than an Ioniq 6, with a wheelbase that's about an inch shorter. It rides on the 800-volt version of Hyundai's E-GMP platform, and on the Chinese CLTC cycle it will have a range of 373 miles.
On sale in China this year
In a similar setup to the recently unveiled Ioniq 3, the Ioniq V eschews a driver's gauge cluster display in favor of a wide 27-inch touchscreen on the dashboard and a "horizon head-up display" in front of the driver at the base of the windshield. The AI virtual assistant and software in the 4K display seems unique to the Chinese market, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset, and there's a sound system with Dolby Atmos. Some of the buttons inside are familiar to other Hyundais, but the steering wheel is unique, and the overall design is a bit different from other new Hyundais. I particularly like the orange and blue color scheme seen here.
The company says it has class-leading interior dimensions, a refined ride and a quiet cabin, and it will be offered with safety systems like Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist, which helps prevent unintended acceleration. When it comes to actually buying the Ioniq V, Hyundai says it's "redefining the customer journey in China" with new types of showrooms and dealerships, upgraded service programs and dedicated Ioniq specialists, and "a transparent 'one price' policy." The Ioniq V will go on sale later this year, with an SUV equivalent to follow next year.