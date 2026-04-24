Wedgetastic Hyundai Ioniq V Sedan Is Designed For China, But Will Influence Future Hyundais We Get

Just two weeks ago, Hyundai revealed two concept cars that were created with China in mind: the Earth SUV and Venus sedan. I'm not exactly sure why Hyundai bothered showing off the Venus, as in what may be the fastest concept-to-production turnaround ever, it just revealed the production version of the sedan at Auto China in Beijing. Now called Ioniq V, it looks really damn close to the concept (clearly it was designed after the production car was done), and it shows that Hyundai is really damn serious about expanding in the Chinese market.

The Ioniq V is one of 20 new models that Hyundai will introduce in China over the next five years in partnership with BAIC Group, including both fully electric models like the Ioniq V as well as range-extender plug-in hybrids, with the goal of 500,000 sales per year. While we won't get the Ioniq V in the U.S., its design and technology will influence future Hyundais. In the car's announcement, CEO José Muñoz said "This is the most committed, the most ambitious, and the most exciting chapter we have ever written in this market. China is where the future of mobility is being defined, and Hyundai intends to help define it, In China, For China, and ultimately, for the world."