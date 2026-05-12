The 5 Golden Rules For Buying A Used EV

Two years ago, I came across a 2012 Nissan Leaf at an auction, put in a low-ball bid, and won. I was curious about EVs, and for me, the best way to learn is hands-on. Compared to what's on the road today, the first-gen Leaf would be Windows 95 if it were an operating system. However, it's hard to argue with buying a running, driving 12-year-old car for a staggering 4.5% of its original $38,100 MSRP (which included an $850 destination charge).

That $1,700 I spent opened my eyes to EV ownership, which I had previously only experienced through research or the occasional Tesla rental. Admittedly, my Leaf is far from perfect. Fully charged, the range is now about 73 miles, which is laughable in 2026. But the car serves as the family's backup vehicle and is surprisingly functional when the back seats are folded. It's also the kind of car that you don't care if it gets a scratch or ding — not quite an EV beater, but close.

Above all, this Leaf has served as my EV training wheels. Should I opt for another used EV in the future, I'll be much better prepared. I've boiled down my experiences and subsequent education into five areas — call them golden rules, if you'd like. These cover pre-purchase inspections (including battery health), insurance costs, charging requirements, warranty coverage, and depreciation. My Jalopnik colleague Collin Woodward has his own take in 5 EV buying tips I had to learn the hard way.