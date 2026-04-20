2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Is The Sedan's Most Substantial Redesign Ever

The current W205 generation was the first C-Class to get optional rear-axle steering, and the EV almost doubles the angle the system offers. At low speeds the rear wheels can turn up to 4.5 degrees, versus 2.5 on the ICE model, and above 44 mph the rear wheels turn in sync with the front wheels up to 2.5 degrees. Combined with the rear steer in an Agility & Comfort package is Airmatic air suspension, which Mercedes says makes the C-Class as comfy as an S-Class. It will automatically lower the car in Sport mode and adjust the damping before a speed bump, and in addition to using Car-to-X tech to predictively react to road surfaces with data from other Benzes, it uses Google Maps to keep the car as low as possible for as long as possible to increase range. Says Mercedes, "Conventional ride height systems respond solely to speed, raising the vehicle whenever, for example, a construction zone or traffic jam causes the driver to slow down. The system, however, "knows" the vehicle is still on the highway and continuously maintains the low ride height setting."

Mercedes-Benz

One of the EQ models' biggest paint points was their regenerative braking systems. Mercedes hadn't gotten the hang of true one-pedal driving yet, and on early models the brake pedal physically moved under regen, which was unsettling at best. Hopefully, the braking will no longer be an issue. Mercedes says the C-Class has "a consistent, confident brake pedal feel at all times," and almost all of the braking is done through recuperation, as it can handle up to 300 kW of recuperation. It'll even regenerate energy when braking with ABS on an icy road. Speaking of ice, there's a standard multi-source heat pump that needs a third of the energy as a normal one would, and a powerful climate control system: