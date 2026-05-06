Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Goes Woke With Pretend EV Charger
You know what I've had? It. One of the last unaffected bastions of the American childhood experience has finally tumbled to the ground, and now everything is officially political. Those with weak stomachs be warned, what you're about to read may upset you. The Woke Mind Virus appears to have taken over the product planning department at Little Tikes, the maker of the iconic Cozy Coupe children's toy car, since it is now offering a pretend EV charger accessory for the red-and-yellow foot-powered toy. The kids are officially cooked.
Okay, I may be catastrophizing a bit. Little Tikes isn't forcing EV propaganda onto America's youth, it's just offering it as an alternative to the Cozy Coupe's long-standing gas pump accessory. Given that the entire Cozy Coupe (as well as the EV charger accessory itself) is made from petrochemicals, it's almost ironic, in fact. The Cozy E-Charging station has a battery-powered button-activated charging noise function, glow-in-the-dark decals, and a "plug" that's compatible with the Cozy Coupe's fuel door.
The Cozy Coupe was actually the best-selling car in the U.S. in 1991
The Cozy Coupe has played a role in the imaginations of America's youth since 1979, with over 10 million sold by 2009; it even became the best-selling car in 1991 with an annual production of over 500,000 units, according to Car and Driver. With the introduction of the Cozy E-Charging Station, Little Tikes says it "Introduces eco-friendly concepts through fun, engaging pretend play."
This new Cozy E-Charging Station is nowhere near as ornate as the classic Cozy Pumper, which is also compatible with Cozy Coupes and has eyes and a mouth as well as interactive pin pad and fuel grade selection, but the charger looks arguably more realistic.In another parallel to reality, the Cozy E-Charging Station is also slightly more expensive than the Cozy Pumper, with a price of $32.99 compared to the Pumper's $29.99 price tag. It's a shame those government incentives were taken away — maybe the kids could have learned a thing or two about tax breaks for the wealthy folks who can afford to spend more money on new technologies.