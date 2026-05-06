Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Goes Woke With Pretend EV Charger

You know what I've had? It. One of the last unaffected bastions of the American childhood experience has finally tumbled to the ground, and now everything is officially political. Those with weak stomachs be warned, what you're about to read may upset you. The Woke Mind Virus appears to have taken over the product planning department at Little Tikes, the maker of the iconic Cozy Coupe children's toy car, since it is now offering a pretend EV charger accessory for the red-and-yellow foot-powered toy. The kids are officially cooked.

Okay, I may be catastrophizing a bit. Little Tikes isn't forcing EV propaganda onto America's youth, it's just offering it as an alternative to the Cozy Coupe's long-standing gas pump accessory. Given that the entire Cozy Coupe (as well as the EV charger accessory itself) is made from petrochemicals, it's almost ironic, in fact. The Cozy E-Charging station has a battery-powered button-activated charging noise function, glow-in-the-dark decals, and a "plug" that's compatible with the Cozy Coupe's fuel door.