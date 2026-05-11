Porsche Is Laying Off More Than 500 People And Cutting Its E-Bike Business

Porsche announced on Friday that it's cutting "more than 500" jobs as a result of sunsetting three subsidiaries: battery cell developer Cellforce, data communications software developer Cetitec, and its eBike Performance division. Drilling down into how many people from each division will be out of work, the shuttering of Cellforce will result in 50 job cuts, the Cetitec shutdown will mean 90 total layoffs (60 in Germany, 30 in Croatia), while the biggest cuts are in the eBike department. About 350 people will be out of work.

With all three subsidiaries dropped being electric car-adjacent, it doesn't take a genius to gather that weak EV demand is causing a lot of Porsche's financial pain. Ergo, its press release is titled "Porsche sharpens focus on core business," which is probably about as close as corporate speak will ever get to "We are getting back to what we do best: selling dope sports cars."

"Porsche must refocus on its core business," said CEO Michael Leiters. "This is the indispensable foundation for a successful strategic realignment. This forces us to make painful cuts — including our subsidiaries."