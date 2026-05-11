Porsche Is Laying Off More Than 500 People And Cutting Its E-Bike Business
Porsche announced on Friday that it's cutting "more than 500" jobs as a result of sunsetting three subsidiaries: battery cell developer Cellforce, data communications software developer Cetitec, and its eBike Performance division. Drilling down into how many people from each division will be out of work, the shuttering of Cellforce will result in 50 job cuts, the Cetitec shutdown will mean 90 total layoffs (60 in Germany, 30 in Croatia), while the biggest cuts are in the eBike department. About 350 people will be out of work.
With all three subsidiaries dropped being electric car-adjacent, it doesn't take a genius to gather that weak EV demand is causing a lot of Porsche's financial pain. Ergo, its press release is titled "Porsche sharpens focus on core business," which is probably about as close as corporate speak will ever get to "We are getting back to what we do best: selling dope sports cars."
"Porsche must refocus on its core business," said CEO Michael Leiters. "This is the indispensable foundation for a successful strategic realignment. This forces us to make painful cuts — including our subsidiaries."
A tough year
These electric-related layoffs come after a financially rough year for Porsche, posting a $1.1 billion loss in Q3 of 2025 alone. Including financial services, it ended the year turning an operating profit of almost $500 million, but that's down massively from 2024 and 2023, which had that number sitting at about $6 billion and $8 billion, respectively. The cost-cutting came swiftly, with Porsche previously cutting 1,900 midway through 2025 and pulling out of its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac back in April.
For those of us who don't happen to work for Porsche or have the words "board of directors" somewhere on our LinkedIn profile, I'd like to offer one silver lining out of all of this: If you ever feel bad about not making a lot of money or feel anxious about job security in 2026, just remember that Porsche—the makers of what are arguably the greatest luxury sports cars in the world—is going through the exact same thing.