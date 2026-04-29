Volkswagen ID Polo Debuts With A 280-Mile Max Range, But Tamer Looks Than Its Charismatic Competition

Tiny electric city cars are having quite a renaissance at the moment (in Europe, at least) with the reintroduction of all-time greats like the Fiat Grande Panda, Renault Twingo, and now the Volkswagen Polo. We've seen teasers of the all-electric Volkswagen ID Polo, previewing its nice interior with physical buttons as well as a spunkier ID Polo GTI. Now on Wednesday the German automaker finally gave the ID Polo its official debut, and it looks exactly like you thought it would. It's a clean design, but it falls short of making an emotional appeal like its characterful French competition.

Beyond looks, though, the ID Polo's specs outshine other superminis. It has a maximum estimated range of around 280 miles on the optimistic WLTP range cycle, and its larger optional 52-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes in optimal conditions. Even the standard 37-kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery has a maximum range of 204 miles, and it can charge from 10% to 80% charge in about 23 minutes.

The standard battery will send juice to a front-mounted electric motor with either 114 horsepower or 133 hp, while the larger optional battery gets a motor with 208 horsepower. Next year's zestier ID Polo GTI will have 233 horsepower, nearly as much as a Golf GTI. The new ID Polo is available to pre-order in Germany now, where it starts at €24,995 including VAT, or just under $30,000 at current exchange rates.