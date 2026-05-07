2027 Lexus TZ Three-Row Electric SUV Will Make LFA V10 Noises To Entertain The Whole Family

Like the Highlander, the TZ will be offered with either a 77-kWh battery pack or a 95.8-kWh pack, and dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard. We don't have full range specs, but Lexus says the TZ will get up to 300 miles of range; the base battery will probably do around 270 miles like the Highlander. We don't have power specs either, but the TZ could get more than the Getaway's 420 horses. It's got an NACS charge port, but charging speeds are also unknown (it'll probably be the same 150 kW as the company's other EVs).

By far the most fun feature is the Active Sound Control system that "produces harmonically pleasing acceleration and deceleration sounds linked to pedal inputs, enhancing driver awareness through musical chord sequences that express power and dynamism." In Lexus' video reveal (at 18:30 below), the sound is clearly from the V10 of the Lexus LFA. Is that cheesy? Sure, but I think it's awesome. Why wouldn't I want my family EV to sound like that?

The torque split can change from 60:40 to 0:100 (front:rear) when accelerating and 80:20 to 0:100 in corners, and available rear-wheel steering can turn up to 4 degrees for more agility. There's five levels of regenerative braking that can decelerate the car at up to 0.2 g, and the hydraulic brakes are blended with the regen for a more natural feel. In addition to Normal, Sport, Eco and Range drive modes, there's also a Rear Comfort mode that prioritizes, well, comfort for rear-seat passengers.

We'll get more details about the TZ before it goes on sale at the end of 2026.