2027 Lexus TZ Three-Row Electric SUV Will Make LFA V10 Noises To Entertain The Whole Family
When a new Toyota product is released, we can usually expect a fancier Lexus version to follow soon after, and that is the case with the company's new three-row electric SUVs. First we saw the Toyota Highlander, then the Subaru Getaway, and now it's time for the 2027 Lexus TZ to make its debut. Lexus first talked about making a three-row EV in 2023, even showing off a few design models, but the production TZ has an updated look that makes it more distinct than just a rebadge job.
The TZ will go on sale at the end of 2026, and Lexus says it "is designed to blend driving enjoyment with refined comfort, supporting diverse lifestyles while delivering exceptional luxury SUV dynamics." Luckily we have details on a lot of more tangible things, like range (it'll do 300 miles), luxury features (bamboo wood trim and power ottomans), and some even sillier things like an active sound system that pipes in a V10 soundtrack from the Lexus LFA.
Larger and blockier
I think the Highlander and Getaway look good, but the TZ is definitely the most interesting one, and at 200.8 inches long it's also the longest. Lexus says the drag coefficient is 0.27, which isn't too bad for such a boxy, large SUV. The body sides have blockier fender flares, the roofline and greenhouse has a different design to the C- and D-pillars, and the side skirt treatment is more complex. The bluff front end has no grille, but the shape of Lexus' spindle; overall it looks most similar to the GX, if that SUV was fed through a Robocop filter.
The rear end is also quite different to its siblings, despite also having a thin light bar. L-shaped lights in the corners of the bumper appear to be the turn signals, and the license plate is mounted low in the bumper, making the tailgate smooth. 20- and 22-inch wheels will be available, both with resin aero covers though only the 22s have aluminum spokes. The aluminum roof rails also use recycled materials. There's only six colors available, but at least one is the nice Shaded Ivy green you see here.
Who doesn't love bamboo?
Lexus also gave the TZ a totally unique interior compared to its Toyota and Subaru siblings. The dashboard is similar to what we've seen in the new ES, with a large rectangular touchscreen in the center of the dash and a trapezoidal display in front of the driver. The tiered dashboard design has some switches and buttons "designed for intuitive tactile feedback," and ambient lighting is standard. Lexus says the Shikoku bamboo trim has "fibers blended into resin support circular economy initiatives while preserving traditional craftsmanship," and there's other nice materials like plant-based UltraSuede.
Every TZ will come with second-row captain's chairs, so it's solely a six-seater, and those captain's chairs do look quite nice, offering ventilation and powered ottomans. The third row is said to have "sofa-like cushioning," with easy access via a walk-on button that slides the second row even if there's a child seat. An opening panoramic sunroof stretches all the way back over the third row. Lexus says the TZ is its quietest SUV thanks to lots of sound-deadening materials, specially engineered climate fans and other aerodynamic tweaks, and you can get a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
We don't have full specs yet
Like the Highlander, the TZ will be offered with either a 77-kWh battery pack or a 95.8-kWh pack, and dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard. We don't have full range specs, but Lexus says the TZ will get up to 300 miles of range; the base battery will probably do around 270 miles like the Highlander. We don't have power specs either, but the TZ could get more than the Getaway's 420 horses. It's got an NACS charge port, but charging speeds are also unknown (it'll probably be the same 150 kW as the company's other EVs).
By far the most fun feature is the Active Sound Control system that "produces harmonically pleasing acceleration and deceleration sounds linked to pedal inputs, enhancing driver awareness through musical chord sequences that express power and dynamism." In Lexus' video reveal (at 18:30 below), the sound is clearly from the V10 of the Lexus LFA. Is that cheesy? Sure, but I think it's awesome. Why wouldn't I want my family EV to sound like that?
The torque split can change from 60:40 to 0:100 (front:rear) when accelerating and 80:20 to 0:100 in corners, and available rear-wheel steering can turn up to 4 degrees for more agility. There's five levels of regenerative braking that can decelerate the car at up to 0.2 g, and the hydraulic brakes are blended with the regen for a more natural feel. In addition to Normal, Sport, Eco and Range drive modes, there's also a Rear Comfort mode that prioritizes, well, comfort for rear-seat passengers.
We'll get more details about the TZ before it goes on sale at the end of 2026.