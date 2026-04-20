Hyundai Ioniq 3 'Aero Hatch' Looks Sensationally Funky And Debuts Hyundai's Major Infotainment Overhaul

Hyundai says its latest Art of Steel design language is "inspired by the raw tension and purity found in steel production," with a reduction of too many lines or complex surfacing so the car has "a strong and precise visual impact," though there's certainly still a lot to digest. The Ioniq 3 has a very unique shape that's maybe most reminiscent of Hyundai's discontinued Veloster, or other weird kammback cars like the Alfa Romeo RZ. At 163.6 inches long and 59.3 inches tall it's 7.7 inches shorter in length and 2.7 inches shorter in height than a Kona, and it's barely longer than the teeny Venue. Hyundai says it has a drag coefficient of 0.263, about 0.02 cD better than the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai

It has a similar light setup to the facelifted Ioniq 6, with two strips of pixel lights, but it also gets four lit-up pixels in the center of the nose like on the redesigned Nexo — four dots is Morse code for the letter H. The Ioniq 3 in these photos is the N Line model, which has sportier bumper designs, additional spoilers and other black elements, and I think it looks quite cool along with the satin Fierce Red paint. You can get wheels up to 19 inches in size, and the five-spoke blade-like aero style in these photos look awesome.

Hyundai

Behind the B-pillar is where the Ioniq 3 really starts to get interesting. Parallel slash lines create the shape of the side windows and D-pillar, also forming the point the rear end comes to. There's an actual small triangular piece of glass just behind the rear doors, which feels like a premium touch for a car of this class; you'd expect that piece to just be made of black plastic. The tailgate has a split rear window like a Prius, with a spoiler along the ridge. There are small pixel taillights, and another four-dot setup in the center of the tailgate. Other cool details include the design of the side mirror mounts, and some easter egg placements like the Mr. Pix cartoon mascot seen on the concept.