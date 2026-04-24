2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Is Here Because 40% Of Cayenne Buyers Go For The Coupe

Porsche revealed the Cayenne Electric back in November, initially in base and Turbo guises with the mid-range S being shown off last month. There will be more models to come, like the performance-oriented GTS and absurd Turbo GT, and surely at least one or two other trims that Porsche can think up. Now, with the Cayenne Electric set to hit dealerships this summer, Porsche is revealing one of the most important variants of the new EV: the Cayenne Coupe Electric.

It has been more than 20 years since the first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS came out, so I don't want to see any annoying comments about how you can't call something a "coupe" if it has four doors, or if it's an SUV, or whatever else. Everyone should be used to this by now. Porsche was a bit late to the crossover-coupe party, launching the current gas-powered model in 2019, two years after the third-gen Cayenne was revealed. You might think a coupe body style like this would be pretty niche, but you'd be wrong — Porsche says the Coupe made up 40% of all Cayenne sales in the U.S. last year, so it obviously needed to do a Coupe version of the new electric model.