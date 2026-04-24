2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Is Here Because 40% Of Cayenne Buyers Go For The Coupe
Porsche revealed the Cayenne Electric back in November, initially in base and Turbo guises with the mid-range S being shown off last month. There will be more models to come, like the performance-oriented GTS and absurd Turbo GT, and surely at least one or two other trims that Porsche can think up. Now, with the Cayenne Electric set to hit dealerships this summer, Porsche is revealing one of the most important variants of the new EV: the Cayenne Coupe Electric.
It has been more than 20 years since the first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS came out, so I don't want to see any annoying comments about how you can't call something a "coupe" if it has four doors, or if it's an SUV, or whatever else. Everyone should be used to this by now. Porsche was a bit late to the crossover-coupe party, launching the current gas-powered model in 2019, two years after the third-gen Cayenne was revealed. You might think a coupe body style like this would be pretty niche, but you'd be wrong — Porsche says the Coupe made up 40% of all Cayenne sales in the U.S. last year, so it obviously needed to do a Coupe version of the new electric model.
Sleeker and lower
The Cayenne Coupe Electric's roofline is a bit sleeker, cleaner, and yes, more coupe-like, than the current internal-combustion model, with one of the biggest differences being the lack of a fixed spoiler at the top of the tailgate. It's also a bigger difference in profile compared to the standard EV versus how different the gas-powered Coupe is from the regular gas Cayenne, and Porsche says the windshield is unique to the Coupe. It stands 0.9 inch lower in height than a regular Cayenne EV, which is about an inch shorter than a gas Cayenne Coupe, and the automaker says the Coupe's drag coefficient is 0.23, an improvement of 0.25 over the regular Cayenne EV and the same as a Tesla Model 3.
There's a large adaptive spoiler at the base of the rear window, and on Turbo models aeroblades automatically slide out of the rear fenders to reduce drag for better acceleration or highway efficiency. As with the gas Coupe there's no rear wiper, but maybe Porsche will make one optional like on its sports cars. Below the window sills, everything about the Cayenne Coupe Electric's design is the same as the normal one.
More light and more lightweight
It's pretty much the same car on the inside, too, aside from the lower roofline and reduced cargo space. A panoramic sunroof is standard on every version of the Coupe, whereas on the SUV it's a $1,470 option even on the Turbo model; you can upgrade it to have Variable Light Control, which uses a liquid crystal film to provide nine dimmable segments that can go from fully transparent to totally opaque. The rear seats are available with a two-seat or 2+1 configuration, both of which have two-way electric adjustment. Porsche hasn't released any specs for the cargo area (or even any pictures of it), but we know the cargo cover can be stored under the load floor, which is nice.
Like its gas-powered sibling, the Cayenne Coupe Electric is available with a Lightweight Sport Package that saves up to 39 pounds. It replaces the sunroof with a carbon-fiber roof, fits 22-inch wheels with performance tires, and adds a bunch more carbon-fiber trim pieces. You also get fabric seat centers with the classic Pepita pattern and a suede headliner, though black leather is optional (along with the 2+1 rear seat).
Not too much more expensive
Porsche is launching the Coupe in the three already-shown versions of the Cayenne Electric: base, S and Turbo. All three have a pair of electric motors for all-wheel drive and a 113-kWh battery pack, with the 800-volt architecture allowing for 400-kW DC fast-charging capability that can take it from 10% to 80% in under 16 minutes. There's a J1772 AC port on the passenger-side rear fender and an NACS port on the driver's side, and it comes with a CCS adapter. We don't have range figures yet, but the Coupe should go slightly further than the regular SUV. Adaptive air suspension and the Sport Chrono package are standard, while rear-axle steering is an option on every trim, and the Active Ride suspension and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus are available on the S and Turbo.
The base Cayenne Coupe Electric has 435 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque, giving it a 4.5-second 0-to-60-mph time and a top speed of 143 mph. It will start at $116,150 including destination, $4,800 more than the regular one. Then there's the Cayenne S Coupe Electric with 657 hp, 796 lb-ft, a 3.6-second 0-60 time and a 155-mph top speed, coming in at $133,550, a $4,900 increase over the SUV. At the top of the lineup (for now) is the Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric, which has a whopping 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft, and will accelerate to 60 in just 2.4 seconds on to a top speed of 162 mph. The Turbo is $5,000 more than its non-Coupe equivalent, starting at $170,350. Deliveries of all three versions of the Cayenne Coupe Electric will start at the end of this summer.