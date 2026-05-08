2026 Bentley Continental GT S Is A $300,000 Sweet Spot

Because we no longer live in a world where Bentley runs multiple engines in the Continental GT (its plug-in-hybrid twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is the Conti's only available motivator), there were never going to be a lot of changes under the hood. Hell, the only difference between power output levels is software and tuning. That's why the S is more of a handling special, meant for the type of person who is into driving but doesn't want to shell out damn near $450,000 for a GT Speed. The only powertrain difference you can conceivably make on the S is adding an optional Akrapovič exhaust system, which isn't available on the base car but is available on the Speed. I can't speak to how it sounds, but judging by how good the normal S's exhaust note is, it's gotta be wonderful.

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Anyway, don't fret, because the standard powertrain in the Continental GT is a hell of a thing. Out of the box, the twin-turbo V8 and electric motor make 512 hp and 188 hp, respectively. With their powers combined, the GT S has a whopping 671 horsepower and 686 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor is hooked up to a 25.9-kWh battery pack that should give you well over 40 miles of all-electric range if the car isn't pushed too hard. Though when pushed, the system makes enough power to send the 5,421-pound coupe from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds with the help of a Porsche-supposed PDK gearbox, according to Bentley (the GTC S is 5,811 pounds and hits 60 in 3.6 seconds). It'll also go on to a top speed of 191 mph.

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As I mentioned a bit earlier, the GT S drives pretty similarly to the standard GT in Comfort and Bentley mode, but things get spicier in Sport. Bentley actually touts that Comfort is now the same across its whole lineup, so no matter what GT you get into, it'll feel largely the same. In any case, once you turn the wonderful-feeling dial into Sport, the springs, dampers and anti-roll bars all get stiffer; the all-wheel-drive system starts sending more power to the rear; the suspension drops by 0.4 inches; and all sorts of clever math is done to recalibrate the rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring. The stability control also loosens up the reins far more than it would in a standard GT, just so more fun can be had.

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In Bentley and Comfort modes, it's a supremely quiet cruiser that runs with the best luxury limos I've ever driven. It's got brilliant massaging seats, first-class adaptive cruise control, a bangin' 1,500-watt 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo (an even more bangin' 2,200-watt Naim system is also available), and Volkswagen Group's fantastic suite of advanced driver assist tech. The interior is just as good as ever, and feels fresh despite the fact that it's eight years old at this point. The Forbidden Toblerone is still a great gimmick. This really could be an everyday daily driver, just so long as you're not carrying too much. That big battery eats a hell of a lot of trunk room.

Of course, none of that is important because the S is really about backroad driving, and that's where it does supremely well. It's no Lotus or Porsche 911, as the laws of physics do exist somewhat, but it gets a hell of a lot closer than anything else this big and heavy.

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On the twistiest of roads in the Hudson Valley, the Conti GT S's goldilocks formula does a great job of providing a fun drive, thanks mostly to heavy and direct steering feel with a ton of feedback on-center, and that Performance Active Chassis. It helps to keep body motion delightfully in check in both the coupe and drop top. This car feels exactly like a sporting Bentley is supposed to.