First Production Rivian R2 Drives Off The Line Just Days After A Tornado Hit The Factory

Rivian's ethos has always been about taking on the great outdoors and being one with nature. Well, nature decided it wanted to be one with Rivian, and that's why it sent an EF-1 tornado into Rivian's Normal, Illinois, factory over the weekend. That didn't stop Rivian from coming out on top, though, because the first production R2 just rolled off the assembly line, kicking off a pivotal new era for the electric automaker.

The launch comes just five days after that tornado had its way with the company's complex, specifically causing the collapse of a second of Building 2's roof, according to CNBC. As it so happens, Building 2 is dedicated to R2 operations. I'm not sure how employees worked around the damage, but it seems that they were able to without too much of an issue.

Rivian recently finished up a 1.1-million-square-foot expansion of its Normal facility, and the first R2 validation vehicles began rolling off the line back in January, according to Electrek. Now, just a few months and one tornado later, production R2s are coming off the line, ready to be delivered. Not bad, considering the R2 was first revealed in prototype form in March 2024. In a statement, CEO and semi-professional Steve-O impersonator RJ Scaringe said the R2 is the "result of all the hard work and dedication of the Rivian team."

For now, these early R2 units will go to Rivian employees, CFO Claire McDonough told Reuters. Rivian says the first "real" customer deliveries will come later this spring, and the broader customer configurations are set to come in June. "We've been encouraged by the reservations that we've been receiving for the R2 product overall," McDonough told the outlet.