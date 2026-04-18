European Tesla Owners Now Have Full Self-Driving, Assuming They Pass A Competency Test

The SAE J3016 Levels of Driving Automation span from Level 0 to Level 5. Levels 0, 1, and 2 are exclusively driver support features. The human behind the wheel is responsible for constant supervision of these systems. Level 3 autonomous systems are unique in that the system is only occasionally active, but when the system requests, the driver must take over and immediately becomes responsible for the vehicle, but when the system is active, the company is liable for the vehicle's actions. Levels 4 and 5 are both full-time autonomous systems, but Level 4 still may have normal driver controls like a steering wheel and pedals, despite not needing a driver. Level 5 systems can drive everywhere in all conditions, and may not have traditional driver controls.

Both Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are currently, and always have been, Level 2 autonomous systems, despite their misleading names. When it comes to stuff you can buy and drive yourself (we're not including stuff like Waymo here), Mercedes-Benz is the only carmaker that has a U.S.-licensed Level 3 driver assistance technology in its Drive Pilot system, and its operational design domain is very restricted, so it's only in Level 3 in specific road conditions.

Given how difficult of a concept it seems to be for Americans to grasp, I think Tesla's Full Self-Driving system should require users to acknowledge their liability every time they activate the system, but Europe seems to think once is enough. I wonder how the headline "Tesla Crashes With Full Self Driving Active" sounds in Dutch? I have a feeling we'll find out soon.