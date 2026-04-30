Tesla's Discontinued Model X Is Now The Fastest Selling Used Car In The U.S.
The used car market is hot right now in the U.S., thanks primarily to the nauseating inflation caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's choices that have also destabilized the global economy, as well as the shockingly high price of new cars. Some cars are in higher demand than others on the used market, though, and despite its recent discontinuation, the Tesla Model X was the fastest selling used car last month — it sold significantly faster than most used cars, in fact. Used Tesla Model Xs sold over a month quicker than the overall average for all used cars, at an average time on the market of just 25.6 days, according to data from iSeeCars.com.
Tesla's other models also ranked high on the list of fastest-selling used cars last month, with the frankly disgusting Cybertruck ringing in as the seventh fastest-selling model with an average of 33.3 days on the market, and more-understandably, the Model Y as the ninth fastest-selling model at an average of 34.6 days on the market.
Teslas usually top another list, the list of fastest depreciating cars
It makes sense that the demand for used Teslas is high, especially considering that the cars produced by Elon Musk's company usually tank in value the moment they're driven off the lot. That means you can find a nearly-new Tesla for sale on the used market for a massively more affordable price than a new one, and you know what? As long as you aren't buying the used Tesla from Tesla itself, the money isn't going directly into Elon's overfilled pockets, so it's a less guilt-inducing purchase than a new Tesla, too.
Other vehicles on the list of fastest-selling used cars in March are the Lexus RX350h in second with an average of 27.6 days on the market, followed by the Honda Civic Hybrid hatchback in third with 29.6 days on the market, the Lexus GX550 at 31 days, the Lucid Air at 31.6, and the Lexus ES300h at 33.1 days. The Audi Q5 Sportback is in eighth place at 34.2 days on the market, and the Hyundai Elantra N is in the number 10 spot at an average of 38.3 days on the market.