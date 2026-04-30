The used car market is hot right now in the U.S., thanks primarily to the nauseating inflation caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's choices that have also destabilized the global economy, as well as the shockingly high price of new cars. Some cars are in higher demand than others on the used market, though, and despite its recent discontinuation, the Tesla Model X was the fastest selling used car last month — it sold significantly faster than most used cars, in fact. Used Tesla Model Xs sold over a month quicker than the overall average for all used cars, at an average time on the market of just 25.6 days, according to data from iSeeCars.com.

Tesla's other models also ranked high on the list of fastest-selling used cars last month, with the frankly disgusting Cybertruck ringing in as the seventh fastest-selling model with an average of 33.3 days on the market, and more-understandably, the Model Y as the ninth fastest-selling model at an average of 34.6 days on the market.