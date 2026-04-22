2027 BMW 7 Series Gets A Facelift That Would Make Any Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Jealous

People had a lot of feelings about the G70-generation BMW 7 Series' face (and overall design) when it was revealed in 2022, perhaps even stronger feelings than even for the E65 in 2001. Its looks are controversial, sure, and it's the most technology-forward 7 yet, but the G70's polarizing attributes have only been a good thing: For basically the first time since the Bangle-era car went out of production, this generation of 7 Series has seen sales increases in the U.S., helped in part by the electric i7 model.

That's not just because BMW's customers have been Stockholm Syndrome'd into liking the recent big grilles and weirder styling, but because the current seventh-generation 7 Series is really freaking good. But BMW is already zooming into the future with its new Neue Klasse platform, which has so far spawned the iX3 crossover and i3 sedan. Some of the automaker's model that aren't quite ready for a next-gen redesign yet are getting facelifts that, while not using the Neue Klasse platform, are gaining new styling and other improvements from the Neue Klasse cars.

The first of said facelifts to be revealed is the 7 Series. BMW has given the front end a total overhaul, and while it still has split headlights and huge kidney grilles, it's a very successful redesign that I think looks badass (and I already liked how this 7er looked). But more importantly, the 2027 7 Series has a redesigned interior with BMW's new Panoramic iDrive, and the i7 EV gets new battery chemistry and motors, among a host of other improvements throughout the lineup. BMW says this is the most extensive model update it's ever done, which is the same thing Mercedes-Benz said about its new facelifted S-Class, the 7 Series' biggest competitor.