Manthey Racing Kit Takes The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT To New Extremes
While we expected Porsche to come out with a version of the Taycan that was more high-performance than the already mega-quick Turbo S, the Turbo GT model that was revealed in March 2024 alongside the facelifted Taycan was even more extreme than we would've guessed. That's mainly because it's offered with a Weissach package that deletes the rear seats, among other modifications. The Turbo GT set a Nürburgring time of 7:07.55, crushing the Turbo S and Tesla's Model S Plaid, and becoming the second-fastest EV after the Rimac Nevera.
But since then, Xiaomi beat the Turbo GT's lap time, as did the Yangwang U9, which is the current production EV record-holder. Porsche clearly couldn't let that stand, so it got together with the wizards at Manthey Racing to develop a Manthey Kit for the Taycan, as it has done with the 911 GT3 RS and Cayman GT4 RS. With this new kit equipped, the Taycan Turbo GT set a searing lap time of 6:55.553 — that's 12 seconds faster than a regular Turbo GT and 4 seconds faster than the Yangwang, and even 2 seconds faster than a 918 Spyder. Jeez.
To accomplish such a feat, in collaboration with Porsche's engineers in Weissach, Manthey Racing developed a comprehensive overhaul of the Taycan's aerodynamics, removed some weight, and upgraded the chassis and brakes, as is typical with the other Manthey Kits. But this Taycan differs in that it's the first to upgrade the car's power, and it's the first to be available directly from the factory, instead of just as a dealer-installed accessory.
So much downforce
Let's start with those aerodynamics, because it's the first thing you'll notice as Manthey changed more of the Taycan's styling than with any prior car's kit. Up front there's a deeper one-piece splitter held up by carbon struts, and a pair of canards on each corner of the bumper. Not only are there extra-wide carbon-fiber wheel arches added, the top of the fenders have GT3 RS–style vents, and also like on the GT3 RS, the back section of the wheel arch is cut out to create a bigger side vent, with a large carbon fin extending off the lower, wider side skirts. There are carbon arches around the rear wheels too, plus a bumper with a more aggressive diffuser.
Weissach-equipped Turbo GTs already get a fixed carbon-fiber wing, but the Manthey Kit replaces it with a wing that looks three sizes bigger. You can't see them in the photos, but there's also new air deflectors on the underbody. Porsche says total downforce has increased from 485 pounds to an astonishing 1,631 pounds when traveling at top speed, which is now 192 mph instead of 189 mph; even at 124 mph, it produces 683 pounds of downforce versus 209 in the regular Turbo GT.
The 21-inch forged aluminum wheels and titanium wheel bolts save six pounds compared to the Turbo GT's wheels, with carbon aerodiscs on the back wheels that look rad. They're wider than the Turbo GT's, measuring 305/30 up front and 325/30 in the back instead of 265/35 and 305/30, with Pirelli tires that have been developed for the model. If you want, you can get P Zero Trofeo RS track tires that are an additional 1.6 inches wider in front and 1.2 inches in back; the rears are bumped up to 335/30s.
Even more power
Manthey retuned the Active Ride suspension, the all-wheel-drive system, and the steering at both axles. There's also a new braking system, with the front discs growing to 17.3 inches from 16.5 inches, and performance brake pads fitted. The car's battery pack, control unit and pulse inverters have been optimized, so the maximum discharge current has been increased from 1,100 amps to 1,300 amps. That added 20 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque in normal driving, now 804 hp and 936 lb-ft, and when Attack Mode is activated, the 10-second power boost is now 174 hp instead of 160 hp, bringing the total to 978 hp.
Lars Kern, who Porsche has used for basically all of its modern Nürburgring lap times, said the Manthey Kit turns the car "into the ultimate track tool," adding that "On the Nordschleife, you can feel the stability and confidence the car offers in fast sections and when braking." Porsche calls out the Lauda-Lefthander section as an example, as Kern carried 8.7 mph more speed compared to his 2023 Turbo GT lap.
We don't know how much the Manthey Kit will cost, but given how a Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach pack already costs $246,050, it'll almost certainly be over $300k. Porsche says pricing and availability "will be announced in due course."