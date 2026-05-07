Manthey Racing Kit Takes The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT To New Extremes

While we expected Porsche to come out with a version of the Taycan that was more high-performance than the already mega-quick Turbo S, the Turbo GT model that was revealed in March 2024 alongside the facelifted Taycan was even more extreme than we would've guessed. That's mainly because it's offered with a Weissach package that deletes the rear seats, among other modifications. The Turbo GT set a Nürburgring time of 7:07.55, crushing the Turbo S and Tesla's Model S Plaid, and becoming the second-fastest EV after the Rimac Nevera.

But since then, Xiaomi beat the Turbo GT's lap time, as did the Yangwang U9, which is the current production EV record-holder. Porsche clearly couldn't let that stand, so it got together with the wizards at Manthey Racing to develop a Manthey Kit for the Taycan, as it has done with the 911 GT3 RS and Cayman GT4 RS. With this new kit equipped, the Taycan Turbo GT set a searing lap time of 6:55.553 — that's 12 seconds faster than a regular Turbo GT and 4 seconds faster than the Yangwang, and even 2 seconds faster than a 918 Spyder. Jeez.

To accomplish such a feat, in collaboration with Porsche's engineers in Weissach, Manthey Racing developed a comprehensive overhaul of the Taycan's aerodynamics, removed some weight, and upgraded the chassis and brakes, as is typical with the other Manthey Kits. But this Taycan differs in that it's the first to upgrade the car's power, and it's the first to be available directly from the factory, instead of just as a dealer-installed accessory.