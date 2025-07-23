Take The Headache Out Of Shipping A Car With Nexus Auto Transport
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It must be so easy to buy a car when you really don't care about cars. Just find whatever crossover looks like it will work, and you're good to go. Unfortunately for us, even finding a specific make and model often isn't enough. Instead, it also has to have the right engine and transmission combo, a desirable paint color, a good interior, and the right option packages, too. If you're buying new, you can always place a special order, but if you're buying used, you might have to buy a car that's currently halfway across the country.
If you do go that route, you then have to get your new car back to your house one way or another. And not everyone has the time or the desire to fly out, pick up their new car at the dealership, and then drive it all the way home. Usually, it's much easier and a more efficient use of your time to have your next car shipped to you instead. That's where Nexus Auto Transport, a reliable car transport service, comes in.
Nexus Auto Transport is a nationwide leader in professional car shipping services and can easily handle shipping a car that you buy online. But that isn't the only reason you may want to use its transportation service.
Keep reading to learn more and check out the video below to watch Nexus Auto Transport expertly ship a brand new Honda CR-V Hybrid from Los Angeles to New York — showcasing a seamless, secure, and timely coast-to-coast car delivery experience.
Nexus Auto Transport makes moving your vehicle easy
Maybe you just got a new job in another state and won't be able to drive your own car or simply don't want to put the extra miles on it. Maybe you're starting college across the country, or you're in the military and about to be stationed at a new base. Whatever your individual situation may be, if you need to ship a car for any reason, Nexus Auto Transport offers a reliable, professional transportation service that simplifies the logistics of moving your vehicle anywhere you need it. They even transport vehicles for dealerships and other businesses as well.
Nexus Auto Transport takes the headache out of shipping a wide variety of cars, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and classics, offering friendly door-to-door nationwide service that's quick, safe, and most importantly affordable. But the advantage of using Nexus doesn't end with its ability to ship your car right to your front door. It also employs a robust carrier network of well-vetted drivers who will take care of your vehicle from the moment they pick it up to the time it arrives at its new location.
Why Nexus Auto Transport is worth the money
The cost of transporting a car will always vary depending on how far it's going and whether or not you want it to ship covered or uncovered, but as SoFi Bank points out, it also costs money to drive the car to its destination yourself. Driving puts miles on your car, which only adds to the depreciation, and it increases wear and tear on different components, accelerating the timeline for replacement.
You'll also have to cover the gas required to get there — which AAA says currently costs about $3.15 for regular and nearly $4 for premium –, pay for your meals, and usually book a hotel or two as well. Ultimately, the cost of shipping your vehicle may end up being a lot closer than you might think to the cost of driving yourself.
You may also have to pay for a flight, depending on your particular circumstances, and you can't forget the hours you'll spend behind the wheel. Even if those hours don't take money directly out of your pocket, your time is still important. Spend your time with friends and family or doing something productive and let Nexus Auto Transport take care of your car.
Real-time tracking gives you peace of mind
In keeping with its longstanding mission to provide a customer-focused, trustworthy auto transport service, Nexus Auto Transport also provides its customers with real-time tracking information while their vehicles are in transit. Not only does that mean you'll know when the driver is scheduled to arrive to pick up the car and when it's expected to arrive at its destination, it can also tell you exactly where your car is along its route and let you know if the expected delivery time ever changes. And if you have any questions at any point, Nexus Auto Transport also provides a dedicated customer support team that can assist you with whatever you need.
While no one ever wants to imagine something going wrong while their car is in transit, sometimes accidents do happen. It's frustrating and disappointing, but nothing can be perfect. That's why Nexus Auto Transport only uses carriers that are fully insured. So if something does go wrong, you and your car will be fully covered. Customers who entrust their vehicles to a transportation service deserve that peace of mind.
A transportation service you can trust
Nexus Auto Transport makes it easy to get started, too. Whether you ultimately go with Nexus or not, you can easily get a free quote through their website. Simply tell them where you'll want to have the car picked up and where it will be dropped off, select the type of car you need shipped, and provide the date the car will be picked up. Before you know it, you'll have a real quote in your inbox, giving you multiple options and telling you how much it will actually cost to ship your vehicle. The price you see is also the price you'll pay, with no hidden fees or extra charges tacked on later. Other transportation companies don't always make it that simple or convenient.
With its focus on providing a reliable, transparent, trustworthy car shipping service, it's no wonder Nexus Auto Transport has so many satisfied customers. Check out the reviews and you'll see thousands of five-star ratings from real, satisfied customers showing off photos of the actual cars they shipped with Nexus. That's because Nexus Auto Transport makes car shipping simple, safe, and transparent — with real-time tracking, no hidden fees, and professional carriers you can trust. They simplify the logistics without sacrificing the quality of service that you deserve.
If you need to transport a vehicle, start exploring your options and get a free quote now.