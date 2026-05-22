At $9,988, Is This 2011 Saab 9-4x An Uber-Rare Bargain?

With an impossibly short 10-month production run that saw just over 800 vehicles roll off the assembly line, today's Nice Price or No Dice Saab 9-4x is a crazy-rare car. Let's see if it comes with an equally crazy price.

Vega, the star about 25 light-years from us in the constellation of Lyra, has a dad bod. A little over twice the size of our own sun, Vega's rotational velocity causes it to bulge in its midsection due to the centrifugal force of that spinning. You'd think with so much exertion from said-spinning, Vega would be in better shape, but no.

By contrast, the 1975 Chevy Cosworth Vega we looked at on Thursday was in great shape, having, according to the ad, been carefully curated over its life. It is also a relatively rare car, with fewer than 2,100 built in 1975, so it should stand out at car shows. At $8,900, the Cosworth's price prompted an equally rare occurrence: a 'Nice Price' win, with 56% of you voting in its favor once the results were tallied.