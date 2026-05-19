Ford Takes The Bronco Upmarket By Teaming Up With Bougie Outdoor Brand Filson
The Bronco has been an undeniable success for Ford since it was reintroduced for the 2021 model year, but it's been missing something that customers have apparently been asking for: a more premium, luxurious offering. Obviously, Ford couldn't just go with the all-out luxury route, so it teamed up with Filson — one of the fancier outdoor brands you can find — on a new Bronco. Think of it like the Eddie Bauer reborn and turned up to 11.
Right now, we really don't know too much about the Bronco Filson. Hell, Ford won't even tell us what model year it'll be. The only thing it has revealed thus far is the cover that'll go over the SUV's spare tire — and it doesn't even include the tire — and it'll be available in early 2027 as a four-door Bronco. So, you're out of luck if you wanted a two-door version — or a Bronco Sport Filson, for that matter.
It also won't be a limited edition model, since — unlike previous special editions — the Bronco Filson is meant to be a regular-degular edition to the Bronco lineup, joining the Big Bend, Outer Banks or Badlands. Taking a leap of faith, I'm going to say it'll sit above all of those on the org chart, but there's no word on what pricing will be just yet.
Ford says the whole ethos with this truck, and why it ties so well into Filson, is the idea that it's a premium product, but you don't really care if it gets beat up — much like a Filson jacket. While that does make sense, I'm not sure how well it'll work in practice on an SUV that may cost upwards of $60,000.
Nevertheless, Ford really wants to drive this idea home:
Like a well-worn Filson Tin Cloth® Cruiser jacket or a mud-splattered Bronco, the new Bronco Filson is designed to carry an heirloom quality. It is a vehicle that will look even better with every dirt mark and story earned on the trail, proudly demonstrating the absolute best of Filson's Unfailing Goods and Bronco's Built Wild capability.
I guess we'll see.
FordxFilson
In any case, Ford says this team-up with Filson is one that makes a lot of sense because the two companies are "united by a shared point of view." What point of view, might you ask? Well, they both apparently believe gear should last, you've gotta work hard, and you've gotta be trusted when failure isn't an option. I can't speak for Filson and its $680 wool jacket, but owners who have been impacted by Ford's record-setting recalls may have a thing or two to say about these points of view.
This actually isn't the first time Ford and Filson have teamed up. Back in 2020 — a time most of us have blocked out — the two companies built the Ford Bronco x Filson Wildland Fire Rig as a way to celebrate firefighters and honor the National Forest Foundation and their outdoor conservation efforts.
It's a pretty sick piece of machinery, I must admit, but I don't think it'll have much to do with the new Bronco Filson. It won't even be the same color green. Though I do love the shade of green they've gone with, here. We'll know more about Ford and Filson's plan for this new Bronco on June 3, when the covers are officially pulled off the new truck. Until then, we can only stare at that spare tire cover in mild anticipation.