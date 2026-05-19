Ford Takes The Bronco Upmarket By Teaming Up With Bougie Outdoor Brand Filson

The Bronco has been an undeniable success for Ford since it was reintroduced for the 2021 model year, but it's been missing something that customers have apparently been asking for: a more premium, luxurious offering. Obviously, Ford couldn't just go with the all-out luxury route, so it teamed up with Filson — one of the fancier outdoor brands you can find — on a new Bronco. Think of it like the Eddie Bauer reborn and turned up to 11.

Right now, we really don't know too much about the Bronco Filson. Hell, Ford won't even tell us what model year it'll be. The only thing it has revealed thus far is the cover that'll go over the SUV's spare tire — and it doesn't even include the tire — and it'll be available in early 2027 as a four-door Bronco. So, you're out of luck if you wanted a two-door version — or a Bronco Sport Filson, for that matter.

It also won't be a limited edition model, since — unlike previous special editions — the Bronco Filson is meant to be a regular-degular edition to the Bronco lineup, joining the Big Bend, Outer Banks or Badlands. Taking a leap of faith, I'm going to say it'll sit above all of those on the org chart, but there's no word on what pricing will be just yet.

Ford says the whole ethos with this truck, and why it ties so well into Filson, is the idea that it's a premium product, but you don't really care if it gets beat up — much like a Filson jacket. While that does make sense, I'm not sure how well it'll work in practice on an SUV that may cost upwards of $60,000.

Nevertheless, Ford really wants to drive this idea home:

Like a well-worn Filson Tin Cloth® Cruiser jacket or a mud-splattered Bronco, the new Bronco Filson is designed to carry an heirloom quality. It is a vehicle that will look even better with every dirt mark and story earned on the trail, proudly demonstrating the absolute best of Filson's Unfailing Goods and Bronco's Built Wild capability.

I guess we'll see.