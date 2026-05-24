Why GMC Built A Truck That Could Outrun Sports Cars But Not Haul Cargo

Back when we weren't desensitized by nearly 10,000-pound electric behemoths like the 2026 GMC Hummer EV darting to highway speeds faster than you could read this sentence, the idea of a pickup truck outrunning a pedigreed sports car was a bit like a shot putter taking down a champion sprinter in a 100-yard dash. In 1991, GMC launched the Syclone — a pickup that did just that.

The GMC Syclone was designed to haul ass, not cargo. GM noticed the overlap of a sporty car with a pickup truck wasn't being served, so the Syclone's mission was to fill a performance and excitement void in the General Motors garage as cars like the Buick GNX and Chevrolet Monte Carlos SS left the stable in the late 1980s. The trick was cost-effectively cobbling together something exciting from GM's available ingredients, which ended up radically altering the Syclone's hauling and towing abilities.

The performance truck's 500-pound payload and advertised 2,000-pound towing capacity paled in comparison to other contemporary Sonoma variants, which could pull up to 6,000 pounds. However, the reward for this compromise was a lightweight, all-wheel-drive sled powered by a turbocharged V-6 that, famously, took down a Ferrari 348ts over the quarter-mile, as Car and Driver announced on newsstands everywhere.

Pickups were becoming more refined in the '90s, but they were still really designed for the rigors of construction duty or farm life. While the 1989 Dodge Dakota Shelby did try to shift that paradigm to some degree, only GM was truly dabbling in trucks that could do truck things while packing a performance punch in the early '90s.