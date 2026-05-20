Hellcat-Powered 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Is The Right Truck At The Wrong Time
It's a hell of a time in America to come out with a performance toy in a practically dead category. Ram seems aware that bringing back its road-focused sport truck, the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, and dropping a Hellcat engine in could be a huge mistake.
"There's no market research that's gonna tell you what we're doing is a good thing. It's not a safe bet. Honestly, it's been done before and it has never worked," Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis told assembled journalists and influencers on a blisteringly bright Michigan day at the brand's Chelsea Proving Grounds just outside of Ann Arbor. "We think that the last time it was done the strategy was not right."
The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee is here to play. It's quick, it's loud, it's aggressive. It's the bad boy that has an absolute blast being bad. It sends clouds of tire smoke and exhaust into the hard blue sky. It does everything it says on the tin, but I couldn't shake the feeling that this sport truck made sense in the world we found ourselves in 12-18 months ago, when Ram began to draw up plans to reenter the sports truck market along with bringing back the Hemi. From the tone of Kuniskis' opening lines to journalists, the brand has an inkling this might be the case, too. In the time from pen-and-paper to production of the Rumble Bee, the country's straits have become a little more dire. Ram's strategy might be right, but its timing couldn't be worse.
The Rumble Bee, Rumble Bee 392, Rumble Bee 392 Track Pack and the Rumble Bee SRT
Ram released four trucks this week — well, three trucks, but it's counting the 392 with the Track Pack as a fourth, and who am I to argue? Last time Stellantis made a sport truck was in 2005, when Rams were called Dodges and Stellantis was DaimlerChrysler. You've probably seen a bright yellow-and-black truck with a cartoon bee on the side once or twice in your life, or at least I did growing up in the brand's hometown. That old Rumble Bee was also powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. But other than that, it was just a regular 1500 with a more powerful engine, a hood scoop and some cladding. A 2013 concept unveiled at the Woodward Dream Cruise excited the press but didn't go much of anywhere after that.
Instead of just one truck, Ram is trying to recreate its recent success with its burgeoning off-roading line up of trucks by creating an entire sport truck line. Customers can pick up the standard Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, which hosts the same respectable 5.7-liter Hemi V8 as its predecessor, just now with 395 hp. Then there's the 470-hp Rumble Bee 392, named for its 392-cubic-inch 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with or without track pack upgrades, or you can get really wild and Hellcat your 1500 with the Rumble Bee SRT. While not quite as powerful as some Challengers were, the Rumble Bee SRT's supercharged V8 still puts out an absolutely bonkers 777 horsepower, making it the most powerful gas-powered truck ever and, with a 3.4-second 0-to-60-mph time and a 170-mph targeted top speed, one of the quickest. While it's all-wheel drive, the Rumble Bee SRT can switch into a rear-wheel-drive mode for pulling the most gnarly of donuts. When this was announce several influencers yelled "hell yeah!" at Kuniskis.
What makes this Rumble Bee different (and, the brand hopes, more successful) is that Ram went to great lengths to make the new Rumble Bee feel like a real sports truck. The quad cab and short bed shave a full 13 inches of wheelbase off the Bee, versus having the larger double cab setup with longer rear doors. Ram widened the truck by 8 inches to 88 inches wide, flaring out the fenders and shrink the side mirrors. The tires and wheels are wider too, with the SRT featuring 325/40 all-season tires on 22-inch wheels, the widest combo the company has offered since the Dodge Viper.
Engineers stiffened the framed, lowered the stance and gave the truck baby-bearing hips with a rear axle 7 inches longer than your plain Ram 1500. A normal Rumble Bee comes with Ram's standard independent front suspension with a five-link coil system in the back; the 392 Track Pack and SRT get air suspension standard, as well as a track mode and a dedicated launch control button. I look forward to the Cars & Coffee footage.
This improves handling, Ram says, while also giving the Bee a "menacing stance." That's not the only in-your-face language used by Ram at the unveiling of the Rumble Bee. At one point, a designer told the crowd that they want the Bee to be intimidating in other driver's rearview mirrors. The Bee also provides what Ram calls "gut-departing braking performance," from its "sombrero-sized" 16-inch outboard venting rotors with six-piston Brembo performance calipers. The last time something sombrero-sized caused my guts to depart was a dicy Torta from a taco truck in Detroit.
Worker bee
When not racing for pinks against old Ford Lightnings (no, not those ones) the Rumble Bee still does all the truck stuff you hope it will achieve. Ram jokingly called this the "spousal excuse." See honey? This growling, aggressively styled and, most likely, hideously expensive truck with the short bed and quad cab can still tow 8,890 pounds! It's so sensible. Sure.
It comes in three colors: Detonator Yellow, Molten Red and Ceramic Gray, which... yeah, I expected a red or white version too, especially after Ram flashed the America250 logo on screen before the presentation. New graphics adorn the Rumble Bee with an angry matte black bee (looks more like a hornet to me, but we're just splitting hairs at this point). The 392 Track Pack and SRT also come with more space in the fascia for airflow around the engine and brakes during those undoubtedly frequent 170-mph runs.
Inside you get cloth seats (easier to clean when those gut-departing brakes hit) on the Rumble Bee and Rumble Bee 392, a flat-bottom performance steering wheel and stainless steel paddle shifters. The interior onyx trim is "dark, sinister and purposeful." The Rumble Bee 392 has power seats standard, and with the Track Pack those seats become leather and get two whole more ways for driver and passenger to adjust the seating. All this comes with high contrast yellow stitching.
In the SRT your seats are leather, your headliner is suede and your contrast stitching is orange instead of yellow. Everyone gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and folks ordering the 392 and SRT can opt for a full-color head-up display. For the center infotainment screen there's a horizontal 8.4-inch screen, or premium 12-inch and 14.5-inch portrait-style screens on the 392 and SRT. That's right, bolting an iPad to the center of your car is still in vogue. There's also a digital rearview mirror option, which replaces the regular mirror with a 9.2-inch wide LCD monitor. Ram fans will be familiar with the brand's Uconnect OS, and you better believe Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are onboard as well. Ram's suite of Level 2 driving-assistance systems, known as Active Driving Assist, is available starting at the 392 and is standard on the 392 Track Pack and SRT.
That's a lot of honey
The standard Bee will be available later this year, while 392 and the SRT customers can expect delivery in 2027. Cost was not mentioned nor discussed by PR folks which, fair. If that information had all been worked out, we would have had it in the press release. The company wanted us hacks to focus on the coolness of the product, and not the red hot potential car payments. Payments are no object, however, as Ram thinks this is the truck for the muscle car owner who wants the same thrill in their second or third vehicle. Betting on rich Americans who can afford multiple vehicles has worked well in the past. Hell, it was solid operating advice just last year, but now? As everything gets more expensive there are fewer and fewer folks willing to shell out what will certainly be big buck for gas guzzling toys.
When it comes to pricing, we don't have any numbers yet, but we can look at current Ram products, the complete lack of the word "affordable" at the presentation and the automotive landscape and figure it out. For an SRT, we can look at other halo trucks like the Ram 1500 Tungsten and RHO. Both trucks start in the upper $70,000 range, and that's just with inline-6 Hurricane engines. Putting a Hellcat into a truck will send the price both for the truck and the fuel to power said truck likely into the stratosphere. Challenger and Charger Hellcats flirted with six-figure sales prices back in their day. I can't imagine the cost of dropping that engine into a truck at this point, but you can bet your boots it will be pricy. All at a time when the American public is clamoring for affordable options.
A dream deferred?
I can't help but feel like these trucks were designed with another America in mind, one that was riding high on power and aggression and being the bombastic, blunt, selfish guy. Ram calls proportions of the Rumble Bee "heroic" but then use the language of aggression and intimidation in its description of the truck. If it is heroic, it is a Randian Hero — defiant, individualistic, loud and without empathy.
And Ram has found undeniable success with that strategy, climbing out of a sales crater with a vast array of products that seized on a moment of triumph for its customers. The "Badge of Protest" gimmick with the return of the Hemi, the focus on off-roading during the height of rock climbing popularity, these are smart moves. But the cracks in that philosophy are getting deeper everyday. Loud and proud are harder to pull off when you're eating beans as your protein three times a week to deal with inflation, stagnant hiring and wages and, most critically of all, high gas prices.
Ram's constant clarification that these trucks were the most powerful gas-powered trucks ever built also gave me pause. I wonder when that "gas-powered" asterisk is going to prompt those with a need for speed to wonder, well, what about non-gas powered trucks? If a person wanted a thrilling and fast truck, they could easily find deals right now on, say, the 1,025-horsepower quad-motor R1T, which can hit 60 from a standstill in 2.5 seconds and has an 11,000-pound towing capacity. The Extended-Range Ford F-150 Lightning gets 580 hp, which is higher than the Rumble Bee 392, as is its towing capacity at 10,000 pounds. Neither of these vehicles sacrifice usable space for their power and performance.
Not that EV trucks are doing their manufacturers any favors right now, but Ram is peering into the near future, and we're peering with it, and we don't like what we see for the Rumble Bee. EVs are suddenly on an upswing and, with no end to the U.S.-Israel war in Iran in sight, gas is likely going to continue to be extremely high for a long time. Rampant inflation will cut into the buying power of everyone, and I have to imagine the number of wealthy Americans looking to spend their fun money on a sports truck instead of a sports car with a lot more social cachet is vanishing rapidly.
Look, it's a cool truck. It's really the sports truck we've been waiting for, the one we hoped Ford would offer with the Lobo. It would provide healthy amounts of loud stupid fun to Ram customers with the funds. But if you're looking to fulfill a need for speed and power in a truck, there are more capable and likely more affordable trucks out there that won't drain funds paying for dino juice. Hard times are coming to America, and fewer of us will have time to play with toys.