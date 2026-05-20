Hellcat-Powered 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Is The Right Truck At The Wrong Time

Ram released four trucks this week — well, three trucks, but it's counting the 392 with the Track Pack as a fourth, and who am I to argue? Last time Stellantis made a sport truck was in 2005, when Rams were called Dodges and Stellantis was DaimlerChrysler. You've probably seen a bright yellow-and-black truck with a cartoon bee on the side once or twice in your life, or at least I did growing up in the brand's hometown. That old Rumble Bee was also powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. But other than that, it was just a regular 1500 with a more powerful engine, a hood scoop and some cladding. A 2013 concept unveiled at the Woodward Dream Cruise excited the press but didn't go much of anywhere after that.

Instead of just one truck, Ram is trying to recreate its recent success with its burgeoning off-roading line up of trucks by creating an entire sport truck line. Customers can pick up the standard Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, which hosts the same respectable 5.7-liter Hemi V8 as its predecessor, just now with 395 hp. Then there's the 470-hp Rumble Bee 392, named for its 392-cubic-inch 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with or without track pack upgrades, or you can get really wild and Hellcat your 1500 with the Rumble Bee SRT. While not quite as powerful as some Challengers were, the Rumble Bee SRT's supercharged V8 still puts out an absolutely bonkers 777 horsepower, making it the most powerful gas-powered truck ever and, with a 3.4-second 0-to-60-mph time and a 170-mph targeted top speed, one of the quickest. While it's all-wheel drive, the Rumble Bee SRT can switch into a rear-wheel-drive mode for pulling the most gnarly of donuts. When this was announce several influencers yelled "hell yeah!" at Kuniskis.

What makes this Rumble Bee different (and, the brand hopes, more successful) is that Ram went to great lengths to make the new Rumble Bee feel like a real sports truck. The quad cab and short bed shave a full 13 inches of wheelbase off the Bee, versus having the larger double cab setup with longer rear doors. Ram widened the truck by 8 inches to 88 inches wide, flaring out the fenders and shrink the side mirrors. The tires and wheels are wider too, with the SRT featuring 325/40 all-season tires on 22-inch wheels, the widest combo the company has offered since the Dodge Viper.

Engineers stiffened the framed, lowered the stance and gave the truck baby-bearing hips with a rear axle 7 inches longer than your plain Ram 1500. A normal Rumble Bee comes with Ram's standard independent front suspension with a five-link coil system in the back; the 392 Track Pack and SRT get air suspension standard, as well as a track mode and a dedicated launch control button. I look forward to the Cars & Coffee footage.

This improves handling, Ram says, while also giving the Bee a "menacing stance." That's not the only in-your-face language used by Ram at the unveiling of the Rumble Bee. At one point, a designer told the crowd that they want the Bee to be intimidating in other driver's rearview mirrors. The Bee also provides what Ram calls "gut-departing braking performance," from its "sombrero-sized" 16-inch outboard venting rotors with six-piston Brembo performance calipers. The last time something sombrero-sized caused my guts to depart was a dicy Torta from a taco truck in Detroit.