The 2004 Ram Rumble Bee Was The OG Fast, Flashy, Hemi-Powered Mopar Muscle Truck

The third-generation Dodge Ram ran from 2002 until it was replaced by the fourth-gen truck in 2009. During that time, Dodge released a few spicier versions of the comparably mild Ram 1500. Now, if you're a Ram fanatic, or a Mopar maniac with trucks on the brain, you'll remember the Dodge Ram SRT-10, a bonkers super truck with a 10-cylinder viper's nest(or Viper, rather) under the hood. But there was a lesser-known, yet still hilarious, street truck in Dodge's arsenal: the Ram Rumble Bee.

Dodge produced the Ram Rumble Bee for the 2004 and 2005 model years, one less year than the SRT-10. But the Rumble Bee's claim to fame wasn't a hiked-up ride height for trail domination; it was all about muscle car antics in a regular cab truck. To pull it off, the Ram Rumble Bee got the fuel-injected 5.7-liter Hemi V8 treatment. That mill was good for 345 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque when it was new, and it was paired with a five-speed automatic gearbox. In truth, though, it's the same 345 horsepower you'd find in other 5.7-powered Ram 1500s.

So, other than the potent Hemi under the hood, what made it special? In short, it was Dodge's resident factory street truck. To keep with the throwback bee motif, the color palette was Solar Yellow and black – either primarily black or primarily yellow. And to further advertise its gym rat status, the 2004 and 2005 models were available exclusively with regular cabs and short beds, featuring a muscle car-esque hood scoop, 20-inch wheels, and some extra body cladding. Oh, and don't forget the exhaust pipe-toting "Speed Bee" graphic adorning the rear quarters. This thing was unapologetic.