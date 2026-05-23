The 2004 Ram Rumble Bee Was The OG Fast, Flashy, Hemi-Powered Mopar Muscle Truck
There are a few things in this country that Americans can't seem to put out to pasture. No matter how impractical. Besides the oh-so-obvious political points, stateside enthusiasts can't seem to cleanly part with the concept of a muscle car. Despite the death of the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro and the departure of Dodge's tire-melting V8-powered twins, the Challenger and the Charger, Ford keeps defiantly rolling out muscle-bound Mustangs with an appetite for premium fuel at a time when war-related gas prices are straight-up prohibitive.
The same can be said for thirsty trucks. It's 2026, and you can still get a Ram 1500 SRT TRX or Ford F-150 Raptor R with a supercharged V8 and nearly single-digit fuel economy figures. More than just the off-road supertrucks, Stellantis and Tim Kuniskis are back at it with the new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee: a loud (in both appearance and volume), 777-horsepower muscle truck. But this isn't the first go-around for the Rumble Bee; it's a rebirth of one of Dodge's OG mid-noughties greats. In case you missed it, the 2004 Ram Rumble Bee cut a tire-roasted path for the new model. And that truck wasn't a wholly new concept either. It was a brightly-colored, Hemi-powered nod to the Super Bee of yesteryear.
2004 Ram Rumble Bee: Herculean Hemi Muscle Truck
The third-generation Dodge Ram ran from 2002 until it was replaced by the fourth-gen truck in 2009. During that time, Dodge released a few spicier versions of the comparably mild Ram 1500. Now, if you're a Ram fanatic, or a Mopar maniac with trucks on the brain, you'll remember the Dodge Ram SRT-10, a bonkers super truck with a 10-cylinder viper's nest(or Viper, rather) under the hood. But there was a lesser-known, yet still hilarious, street truck in Dodge's arsenal: the Ram Rumble Bee.
Dodge produced the Ram Rumble Bee for the 2004 and 2005 model years, one less year than the SRT-10. But the Rumble Bee's claim to fame wasn't a hiked-up ride height for trail domination; it was all about muscle car antics in a regular cab truck. To pull it off, the Ram Rumble Bee got the fuel-injected 5.7-liter Hemi V8 treatment. That mill was good for 345 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque when it was new, and it was paired with a five-speed automatic gearbox. In truth, though, it's the same 345 horsepower you'd find in other 5.7-powered Ram 1500s.
So, other than the potent Hemi under the hood, what made it special? In short, it was Dodge's resident factory street truck. To keep with the throwback bee motif, the color palette was Solar Yellow and black – either primarily black or primarily yellow. And to further advertise its gym rat status, the 2004 and 2005 models were available exclusively with regular cabs and short beds, featuring a muscle car-esque hood scoop, 20-inch wheels, and some extra body cladding. Oh, and don't forget the exhaust pipe-toting "Speed Bee" graphic adorning the rear quarters. This thing was unapologetic.
An OG that paved the way
Dodge closed the book on the Ram Rumble Bee after the 2005 model year. But, as we've learned from Brendan Fraser, Lindsay Lohan, and other 2000s favorites, anyone (or anything) can make a comeback. The Hemi-powered Rumble Bee on the third-generation Ram 1500 platform set the stage for the new, but poorly timed, Hellcat-powered 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee.
While the old-school Rumble Bee used a 5.7-liter engine, the new street truck will offer a choice of three V8 engines: a 5.7-liter Hemi, a 6.4-liter Hemi, and the supercharged 6.2-liter engine plucked from the various Hellcats of yore (and the current TRX). The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT leans even more heavily into the hilarious, opting for a 777-horsepower version of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Ram says the Hellcat heart in the new Rumble Bee is the most powerful engine ever installed in a production pickup truck, even if it isn't the most-powerful version of the Hellcat engine. But, ya know, feel free to pick up the 1,025-horsepower version via Dodge's crate-engine program if you feel the need.
Instead of the regular cab on the old model, the new Ram Rumble Bee will be exclusively a quad cab affair, so at least it'll be family friendly. The new supercharged truck and the OG Rumble Bee model are, of course, not the only times a Ram truck has invoked the striped insect's name. Back in 2013, Dodge unveiled a Ram 1500 Rumble Bee as a 10-year tribute to the older truck. The concept truck also packed a 5.7-liter V8 (this time producing 395 horsepower) and channeled much of the same visual flair as the previous model. However, that truck never reached production.