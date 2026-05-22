Hyundai Just Patented An Electronic Gated Manual Shifter And It Might Be For More Than Fake EV Gears

Hyundai calls this patented tech an "electronic shift operation apparatus," and it's essentially a shift-by-wire, gated manual shifter with a clutch pedal, but it has multiple functions. From the look of the patent drawings, it will have seven functional shift gates and potentially be an open-gate design (which would be awesome). It also has three different means of shifting gears.

Despite its manual shift design, it can still be operated like an automatic transmission. When in auto mode, gates three and four become drive and reverse, with the middle being neutral like it would be in a manual, and the clutch pedal becomes a springy footrest. That's the first method of shifting gears However, in auto mode, gates one and two then become a manual shift gates, so you can click forward and backward through gears sequentially like you can in most normal automatic transmissions. That's the second method of shifting.

Lastly, if you step on the clutch pedal and engage manual mode, the shifter becomes a traditional manual shifter, with gears one through six and reverse. The clutch pedal also needs to be engaged for shifts to work. All this makes me wonder if Hyundai will build in authentic stalling, like Koenigsegg did with its Light Speed Transmission. If you botch the clutch engagement, will the car will stall? Probably not on an EV, but maybe on something with an ICE powertrain?

There's no word of this tech officially making it to market but it does seem like something Hyundai would make. It made big waves with the simulated shifts in the Ioniq 5 N (even if it is a slower way to accelerate), so I wouldn't be surprised to see this tech in future EVs. And since this tech is just for a shifter, not for a specific transmission, it can potentially be used for both gas and electric sports cars. Make it happen, Hyundai, this seems cool as hell.