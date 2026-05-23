U-Haul Will Now Rent A 29-Foot Peterbilt To Anyone Without A CDL, So Watch Out

As a believer in freedom, I think it's every American's God-given right to drive as big a vehicle as they'd like without pesky governmental oversight via things like a commercial driver's license (CDL). Apparently, U-Haul feels the same way, and that's why it has just launched a new rig, and it's absolutely massive. What we've got here is a 29-foot-long Peterbilt box truck, and the only thing you'll need to operate it is a valid driver's license and $49.95 to start, plus mileage. How is this possible, might you ask? Well, this thing's gross vehicle weight rating is a clean 25,999. What's the minimum weight required for a CLD? Well, it's 26,000. Yep. I know. I'm scared too.

The new flagship — dubbed the EM, which stands for "Easy Mover" — launches in the Greater Los Angeles and Philadelphia markets to start, and it's available to rent on the company's website right now. Famously, those are two places that are very easy to maneuver and drive in, especially with 29-foot trucks. U-Haul says this gasser Peterbilt box truck has a 2,057-cubic-foot cargo area, which should be more than enough to fit the belongings from 4- to 6-bedroom homes inside of it.

The company says the Peterbilt's cab can seat three people comfortably, and you're going to need those extra sets of eyes to help you avoid driving over medium-sized adults, animals, and buildings while behind the wheel of such a massive rig. U-Haul says the EM uses a turbocharged 6.7-liter gasoline-powered motor with 300 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. We're fairly certain this motor is Cummins' latest creation: a turbocharged inline-6 gasser that seems like a diesel in just about every way, other than the sort of fuel it takes.