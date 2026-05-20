Is It Okay To Go Through The Car Wash With A Tonneau Cover On Your Truck?
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It's easy to see why tonneau covers are a must-have for truck owners. They enable the truck bed to function like a car's trunk, protecting groceries, sporting gear, and tools from sun, rain, and even theft. Not only do they make trucks look sleeker, but tonneau covers can also help save gas by mitigating wind drag. Most tonneau covers are even safe to use when it's snowing, but it's a different story when it's time to wash the truck in an automatic car wash — automatic car washes are notorious for inflicting scratches and swirls on clearcoat paint.
However, there is no definitive yes or no answer to whether it's okay to expose your truck's tonneau cover to a high-pressure wash. It all depends on the type of tonneau cover, the materials used, how cleanly it was installed, and the type of car wash. For instance, TruXedo recommends cleaning its TruXport soft roll-up tonneau cover with car wash soap and water, using a soft-bristle brush.
In general, pickup trucks with tonneau covers should avoid automatic car washes that utilize strong chemical detergents and large spinning brushes or rollers. Not only could the chemicals prematurely degrade vinyl or canvas, but the abrasive brushes could also damage the cover, destroy the stitching, and loosen the many parts that seal the cover to the truck bed.
Which type of car wash is safe for trucks with tonneau covers?
Driving your truck through an incompatible car wash could have more serious consequences than merely damaging the finish or cover materials. Applying strong water pressure to aging seals and gaskets could introduce water leaks inside the bed, while cloth rollers and spinning brushes could damage the latches and hinges of the tonneau cover.
Touchless car washes are a better alternative to conventional brush-type facilities. Instead of using coarse brushes, a touchless car wash uses water pressure and strong detergents to clean the surface without touching the paint. The downside is that touchless car washes are less effective at removing grease, tar, grime, and bird droppings. Plus, the potent cleaners could prematurely dry out rubber seals and gaskets.
Meanwhile, a self-service car wash gives you more control over the cleaning process,. It's the same deal with handwashing, which remains the best choice for cleaning trucks with tonneau covers. Some tonneau covers, especially the roll-up and soft-folding types, may have specific cleaning requirements, depending on the manufacturer. The good news is you can address those requirements by handwashing or taking your truck to a self-service car wash, and you have more control over the detergents and cleaning tools to help preserve the cover's finish and watertightness.
Things to remember when taking your truck to a car wash
Whether handwashing or using a touchless car wash, there are a few things to keep in mind. Double-check the latches so the tonneau cover is tight and secure, then check the clamps and side rails to ensure the cover is seated and aligned cleanly over the bed. And keep in mind that periodic lubrication of rails and moving parts is essential for longevity and reliable operation, so you should do this more often if you take your truck to car washes frequently.
Tonneau covers are just as vulnerable to aging and oxidation as paint. It's a good idea to inspect the cover and seals after washing, which should allow you to catch and address minor issues like leaking gaskets and material degradation before they get worse. Some car washes offer added services like waxing, and you're better off skipping those. Using waxes and other silicone coatings could invalidate the warranty and leave hard-to-remove residue or stains on vinyl or canvas tonneau covers.
Lastly, check with the manufacturer before washing or cleaning any tonneau cover. In some cases, you'll need to use special cleaners or protectants after washing, such as the Tyger 2-in-1 Tonneau Cover Cleaner and Protectant, to protect the cover from UV damage. As for painted hard covers, a coat of ceramic coating or wax will keep them looking shiny.