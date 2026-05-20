Is It Okay To Go Through The Car Wash With A Tonneau Cover On Your Truck?

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It's easy to see why tonneau covers are a must-have for truck owners. They enable the truck bed to function like a car's trunk, protecting groceries, sporting gear, and tools from sun, rain, and even theft. Not only do they make trucks look sleeker, but tonneau covers can also help save gas by mitigating wind drag. Most tonneau covers are even safe to use when it's snowing, but it's a different story when it's time to wash the truck in an automatic car wash — automatic car washes are notorious for inflicting scratches and swirls on clearcoat paint.

However, there is no definitive yes or no answer to whether it's okay to expose your truck's tonneau cover to a high-pressure wash. It all depends on the type of tonneau cover, the materials used, how cleanly it was installed, and the type of car wash. For instance, TruXedo recommends cleaning its TruXport soft roll-up tonneau cover with car wash soap and water, using a soft-bristle brush.

In general, pickup trucks with tonneau covers should avoid automatic car washes that utilize strong chemical detergents and large spinning brushes or rollers. Not only could the chemicals prematurely degrade vinyl or canvas, but the abrasive brushes could also damage the cover, destroy the stitching, and loosen the many parts that seal the cover to the truck bed.