Honda Teases An Even Hotter Civic Type R With HRC Magic

Of course, exterior aero changes alone wouldn't account for the test driver's dialogue in this promo reel: "It feels racier. Response is quicker. The whole car feels more rigid. It's way better." Heightened response could mean new throttle mapping, but it could also mean a new air intake that's paired with the Akrapovic exhaust we see in the clip. That rigidity could come from extra interior or underbody bracing, a new set of sway bars, or even seam-welding like the Integra Type R of old.

Regardless of the specific details, this is likely to be a very interesting variant of the Civic Type R — one that has the potential to be even better than the Phoenix Yellow limited edition I predicted way back in 2022. Still, I can dream of Honda combining both: An HRC-branded, worked-over Type R, available exclusively in that yellow shade. I'd certainly like the chance to drive that.