Honda Teases An Even Hotter Civic Type R With HRC Magic
The current generation Civic Type R is a fantastic car, one of my favorites on the market right now. But the FL5 is somewhat calmer than its FK8 predecessor, and it seems the folks at Honda simply aren't satisfied with that. The company already teased an HRC-reworked version of the Type R at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, and now we're starting to get the first trickles of info as to what that car might look like. The theme? More responsive, more rigid, and more loud.
The HRC-ified Type R seems to have both internal and external changes, at least based on the parts of the car that Honda deemed worthy of covering with camo. The promo video features what appear to be a few different prototypes of the car — all have updates to the front bumper, but some also wear camouflage on the front fenders, side skirts, and rear bumper. All are equipped with a GT-style wing, rather than the standard Type R hardware.
Internal changes too
Of course, exterior aero changes alone wouldn't account for the test driver's dialogue in this promo reel: "It feels racier. Response is quicker. The whole car feels more rigid. It's way better." Heightened response could mean new throttle mapping, but it could also mean a new air intake that's paired with the Akrapovic exhaust we see in the clip. That rigidity could come from extra interior or underbody bracing, a new set of sway bars, or even seam-welding like the Integra Type R of old.
Regardless of the specific details, this is likely to be a very interesting variant of the Civic Type R — one that has the potential to be even better than the Phoenix Yellow limited edition I predicted way back in 2022. Still, I can dream of Honda combining both: An HRC-branded, worked-over Type R, available exclusively in that yellow shade. I'd certainly like the chance to drive that.