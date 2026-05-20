2027 Volvo EX60 Is An Electric Diamond In The Rough

Volvo is hoping for a reversal of fortunes by making a splash in the competitive luxury electric crossover market. The 2027 EX60 checks all the boxes for a modern luxury crossover, from an understated yet comfortable interior to an impressively smooth ride quality. The EV is even surprisingly sporty. But it will be difficult to stand out against similar offerings from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and while the 16-minute fast charging time and library-quiet interior will catch the attention of many potential buyers, it's not a flawless machine.

Even considering that I was behind the wheel of a pre-production vehicle, the new EX60 felt more underbaked than I was used to, more like a service platform and not a finished product. In this fledgling era of software-defined vehicles, the Swedish automaker has promised that a number of features will come to the EX60 down the road through over-the-air updates.

Full Disclosure: Volvo flew me out to Barcelona, Spain, stuffed me with local seafood and put me up in a swanky modern hotel to test drive the 2027 EX60.