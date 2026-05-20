2027 Volvo EX60 Is An Electric Diamond In The Rough
Volvo is hoping for a reversal of fortunes by making a splash in the competitive luxury electric crossover market. The 2027 EX60 checks all the boxes for a modern luxury crossover, from an understated yet comfortable interior to an impressively smooth ride quality. The EV is even surprisingly sporty. But it will be difficult to stand out against similar offerings from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and while the 16-minute fast charging time and library-quiet interior will catch the attention of many potential buyers, it's not a flawless machine.
Even considering that I was behind the wheel of a pre-production vehicle, the new EX60 felt more underbaked than I was used to, more like a service platform and not a finished product. In this fledgling era of software-defined vehicles, the Swedish automaker has promised that a number of features will come to the EX60 down the road through over-the-air updates.
Full Disclosure: Volvo flew me out to Barcelona, Spain, stuffed me with local seafood and put me up in a swanky modern hotel to test drive the 2027 EX60.
The EX60 has a solid base to build on
The EX60 is the first vehicle built on Volvo's SPA3 platform. The vehicle architecture features cell-to-body technology, where the battery pack is directly integrated into the vehicle's frame as a load-bearing component. The architecture carries a laundry list of benefits. Volvo touts that cell-to-body increased energy density by 20%, improved charging speeds by 31% and reduced the car's carbon footprint by 37%. The automaker also claims that the EX60 has the smallest carbon footprint of any of its cars, matching the smaller EX30.
These improvements aren't just stats confined to the spec sheet. With the battery pack taking up less space, there's more room in the cabin for the occupants and cargo. The EX60's lightest curb weight sits at 4,663 pounds, a decent figure for an EV, and the reduced weight even makes the whole car feel more agile on the road. These benefits are compounded by Volvo's introduction of megacasting in its manufacturing process. Using fewer parts and less material in construction is more sustainable and also creates a lighter vehicle.
The EX60 will be available in three powertrain variants: P6, P10, and P12. The P6 features a single motor mounted to the rear axle, producing 354 horsepower. The P10 is a twin-motor all-wheel-drive machine producing 503 hp, while the P12 uses the same all-wheel-drive configuration but delivers 670 hp. When it comes to range, the P12 can go 400 miles on a single charge, and the P10 and P6 have 322 and 307 miles of range, respectively. I was able to test drive the P6 and P10. All three will feature a built-in NACS charging port; the P6 and P10 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 16 minutes, and the P12 needs 19 minutes to reach the same charge.
A minimalist Scandinavian experience
Stepping inside the Volvo's newest model, you'll quickly realize that the experience is centered on driving despite the lush interior. The EX60 features two displays: a slim 11.4-inch digital dash just beneath the windshield to keep your eyes on the road, and a 15-inch center touchscreen display. Volvo opted for a horizontal display instead of the vertical tablet screen found in the EX90. With the added space beneath the display, the traditional glovebox was replaced with a front storage bin conveniently located for both the driver and passenger.
While many will deride the lack of physical buttons, the hazard lights and climate controls are always present on the center display. A single touch of the screen can access the EX60's vehicle settings, Google Maps and your preferred music app. Picking a playlist is as straightforward as setting the suspension firmness. There's just far more functionality than an array of buttons could offer, while avoiding a confusing web of UI menus.
Speaking of music, the EX60's higher Ultra trim comes with a first-rate, 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system equipped with Dolby Atmos. There are also speakers mounted in each headrest to allow for isolated audio experiences, whether it be a private phone call or a personal road trip playlist. The base Plus trim is fitted with a 21-speaker Bose system, which only offers front headrest speakers.
A luxurious ride with a hidden sporty side
Effortless is the best word to describe driving the EX60. Like other Volvo models, the crossover's standard steering feel is extremely light. It's akin to driving in a simulator with the force feedback turned down to its lowest setting. The one-pedal driving mode delivers consistent, gradual and predictable deceleration that almost renders the brake pedal obsolete. Active noise cancellation silences surrounding traffic and even the EX60 itself. You could easily drive for hours on end without feeling fatigued.
If you want to exert yourself behind the wheel, the option is there. The EX60 has a sportier side sleeping in the settings menu. Drivers can stiffen the suspension and make steering feel firmer. The all-wheel-drive variants also have a performance mode that quickens acceleration at the cost of reduced range. It was a joy to unleash the EX60 on the winding mountain roads overlooking Barcelona. The active suspension, intended to provide a comfortable ride, kept the car level and minimized body roll as I attacked corner after corner at altitude. The electric crossover felt like it could tackle Rally Catalunya's tarmac stages without embarrassing itself. While my colleagues are adamant that no one buying a Volvo will drive an EX60 like that, anyone who gives it a go will be pleasantly surprised.
Glitches in the system
Volvo crafted the EX60's hands-free experience around Gemini, Google's AI assistant. While the Swedish automaker is a lead development partner with Android Auto, there's just one problem: It's a work-in-progress. Android Auto and Gemini are still two separate systems. Drivers can ask Gemini how to change specific vehicle settings, but the conversational AI can't make the adjustments itself. As it stands, Gemini's reach doesn't extend beyond communication, entertainment and navigation apps. Volvo stated that updates later this year will expand Gemini's capabilities. It should be noted that the EX60 will come with a complimentary 4-year data subscription for Gemini; owners would have to pay a subscription after it expires.
Not every EX60 owner will opt to use Gemini, but everyone who owns the car will drive it. I ran into a system issue while test-driving the EX60 P6. After exiting a roundabout, the throttle pedal became unresponsive and a red warning labeled "critical propulsion failure" displayed on the digital dash. The EX60 coasted down a two-lane road for several seconds before the powertrain reset itself and the throttle returned to normal. I didn't encounter any other issues over the rest of the multi-day drive. Adrian Thuresson, Volvo's Power Electronics Technology & Programs Manager, later explained to me that torque at one of the wheels didn't match what the ECU expected. Volvo looked into the incident and provided a statement to Jalopnik:
Our preliminary investigation suggests that your test car temporarily went into a 'safe state', which is a function designed to restrict performance to protect the vehicle occupants in certain critical situations.
This should not happen when the car is being driven normally and when there is no other identified issue with the car, as was the case when you experienced it.
While yours was the only occurrence of this error we have seen in the many thousands of miles covered by these pre-production cars, one instance is too many and that is why testing, validation, and refinement of all potential scenarios is ongoing before customers receive their cars later in the year.
Volvo's new computer core
HuginCore, Volvo's in-house-developed hardware and software platform, underpins the EX60's AI features as well as its advanced driver assistance systems. The NVIDIA and Qualcomm-powered computer core takes in data from the crossover's suite of sensors and makes ADAS even safer as you drive it. With every mile, the systems can better anticipate the dangers you encounter behind the wheel. All of the information is processed locally on board the vehicle to preserve data privacy. Volvo does utilize selective cloud uploads to aggregate anonymized data for fleet learning. It's an ambitious step forward after the EX90's software issues.
The EX60 will be reasonably priced for its performance and additional features. The crossover will start at $59,795 for the single-motor P6 Plus and $62,145 for the P10 AWD Plus. For the Ultra trim, the price step up to $62,145 for the P6 and $68,745 for the P10. The EX60 isn't the perfect electric luxury crossover, but it's an exceptional entry in the category. Exceptional might not be good enough when stacked up against the better-priced BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, but Volvo's customers should be mighty pleased with their choice.