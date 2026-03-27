Driving 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Prototypes In The Desert Fulfilled My Childhood Dream

Ever since I was a little kid just learning to read, already obsessed with cars largely because of all the glossy magazines and newspaper sections teaching me new words, my favorite aspect of the car world has been automakers testing camouflaged prototypes and the industry of spy photos surrounding them. I love the different sorts of camo and levels of test mule and prototype, I love figuring out what real details you can actually see and imagining what the car will look like, I love all the artistic renderings of what could be coming. Maybe most of all, I love the mystery.

In my career I've had a few opportunities to drive camo'd test cars, but typically in boring locales and only for a brief amount of time, which has been a bit disappointing. One of the most fun aspects of this slice of the industry is the myriad places around the world where cars are tested, from deserts to glaciers to public roads in both the most populated and remote places. Growing up (and also now as an adult, of course) I especially loved the work of Brenda Priddy, who would get amazing shots of camouflaged cars out in Death Valley, like spotting UFOs outside Area 51.

Well, after 32 years of existence my dream finally came true back in October, when Mercedes-Benz invited me to Las Vegas to drive some facelifted GLE and GLS prototypes out into the desert, where we'd then take the electric GLC onto the dunes. While only a taste of what these test drivers go through, the morning spent experiencing what it's like to do this job for real will last as one of my favorite memories.

Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me to Las Vegas, put me up in a hotel for a night and fed me so I could drive the GLC, GLE and GLS prototypes.