This Is How Much A 2021 Range Rover Has Depreciated So Far

According to KBB, the 2021 Range Rover's depreciation generally works out to between 63% and 67%. This is based on the starting prices of the individual trims and their current resale values. At the time of writing, the base-spec P360, P400e HSE Hybrid, P525 HSE Westminster Edition, and P525 HSE Westminster Edition LWB are the best performers, with around 63% depreciation after five years, meaning they still hold around 37% of their value, according to the site.

The base trim continues to be the cheapest of the lot, with its resale value currently standing at $34,800. For the price, it offers a 355-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six along with leather seat upholstery, 16-way adjustable heated front seats, wood interior trim, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and an adaptive suspension. Meanwhile, KBB estimates the P400e plug-in hybrid has retained $36,800 of its original $98,350 price tag, while the P525 HSE Westminster Edition and P525 HSE Westminster Edition LWB are currently valued at $42,900 and $43,900, respectively.

The P400 HSE Westminster Edition and Range Rover diesel sit close behind, losing 64% of their value after five years. Owners who bought the P400e Autobiography Hybrid, P525 Autobiography Fifty Edition, P525 SVAutobiography Dynamic, P525 SVAutobiography Dynamic Black, or the P525 SVAutobiography LWB saw an even steeper loss in value at about 65%. But the largest percentage loss comes from the P525 Autobiography Fifty Edition LWB and P525 Autobiography at around 66% and 67%, respectively.